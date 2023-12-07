Specifications for the 2020 Volkswagen Amarok Tdi550 Highline 4Motion (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2020 Volkswagen Amarok Tdi550 Highline 4Motion (4X4) 2H My20 3.0L Diesel Dual Cab Utility
|Drivetrain
|4X4
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Ute
|Tracking Front
|1654 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1658 mm
|Ground Clearance
|226 mm
|Wheelbase
|3090 mm
|Height
|1834 mm
|Length
|5254 mm
|Width
|1954 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2169 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3080 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|911 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|236 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|9 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|212 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|278 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|236 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Diesel Dir Inj
|Power RPM
|2500
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|550 Nm
|Makimum Power
|165 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/60 R18
|Rear Tyre
|255/60 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7X18
|Rear Rim Size
|7X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Leaf Spring
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Front Driver Side Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wv1Zzz2Hzh*123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X4
|Country Manufactured
|Argentina
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Active Bi-Xenon Headlights
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Apple Car Play
- Adjustable Front Seats - Manual
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Alarm with Interior Movement Sensor
- Alloy Sports Bar
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Android Auto
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Bi-Xenon Headlights
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Front Grille
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Cup Holders - Rear Seats
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cloth Trim
- Collision Warning - Full Auto Brake
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Diff Locks
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electronic Stability Program
- Front Centre Armrest
- Fog Lights - Front with Cornering Function
- Glovebox Compartment
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Automatic Levelling
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Headrests - Adjustable Rear Seats
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Hill Descent Control
- Hill Holder
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Engine Immobiliser
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Leather Gear Knob
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Memory Card Reader
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Mud Flaps - Front & Rear
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- Navigation System
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Power Mirrors
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Steering
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Rollover Mitigation System
- Remote Opening Power Windows
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Driver Seat
- Storage Compartment Under the Front Seats
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Side Steps
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Alloy Wheel
- Trip Computer
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Trailer Stability Control
- Tinted Windows
- Voice Recognition System
Optional Extras
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s - $160
- Automatic Headlights & Rain Sensing Wipers - $350
- Alcantara Pack - $1,930
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,100
- Interior Trim Pack Premium - $1,930
- Leather Pack - $2,790
- Lumbar Support Both Front Seats - $360
- Metallic Paint - $700
- Parking Distance Control Rear & Rear View Camera - $920
- Pearl Effect Paint - $700
- Rear Step Bumper - $410
Current Volkswagen Amarok pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Aventura Tsi452 4Motion Dual Cab Utility
|2.3L, Petrol, 10 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$82,990
|Aventura Tdi600 4Motion Dual Cab Utility
|3.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$82,990
|Core Tdi405 4Motion Dual Cab Utility
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$55,490
|Life Tdi500 4Motion Dual Cab Utility
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$59,490
|Panamericana Tdi600 4Motion Dual Cab Utility
|3.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$78,990
|Style Tdi500 4Motion Dual Cab Utility
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$69,740
|Style Tdi600 4Motion Dual Cab Utility
|3.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$73,740