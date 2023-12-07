Specifications for the 2020 Volkswagen Amarok Tdi580S 4Motion. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2020 Volkswagen Amarok Tdi580S 4Motion 2H My20 3.0L Diesel Dual Cab Utility
|Drivetrain
|4X4
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Ute
|Tracking Front
|1666 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1662 mm
|Ground Clearance
|226 mm
|Wheelbase
|3090 mm
|Height
|2018 mm
|Length
|5254 mm
|Width
|1954 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2196 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3080 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|884 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|CO2 Emissions
|234 g/km
|Fuel Economy City
|8.9 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Combined
|234 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Diesel Dir Inj
|Power RPM
|3250
|Torque RPM
|1400
|Maxiumum Torque
|580 Nm
|Makimum Power
|190 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/50 R20
|Rear Tyre
|255/50 R20
|Front Rim Size
|8.0X20
|Rear Rim Size
|8.0X20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Leaf Spring
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Front Driver Side Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wv1Zzz2Hzk*123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X4
|Country Manufactured
|Argentina
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Active Bi-Xenon Headlights
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Apple Car Play
- Adjustable Front Seats - Manual
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Alarm with Interior Movement Sensor
- Alloy Sports Bar
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Android Auto
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- Art Velour Seat Trim - Heated
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Black Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Front Bumper
- Body Coloured Moulded Sports Bar
- Black Design Pack
- Black Exterior Mirrors
- Black Grille
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Bi-Xenon Headlights
- Black Headliner
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Front Grille
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Cup Holders - Rear Seats
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cloth Trim
- Collision Warning - Full Auto Brake
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Diff Locks
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Exterior Black Trim
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electronic Stability Program
- Front Centre Armrest
- Fog Lights - Front with Cornering Function
- Glovebox Compartment
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Automatic Levelling
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Headrests - Adjustable Rear Seats
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Hill Descent Control
- Hill Holder
- Headlining Special
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Engine Immobiliser
- Interior Pack - Black
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Leather Gear Knob
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Memory Card Reader
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Mud Flaps - Front & Rear
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- Navigation System
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Power Mirrors
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Premium Roll Cover - Black
- Power Steering
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Rear Bumper Special
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Roof Mounted LED Light Bar
- Rollover Mitigation System
- Remote Opening Power Windows
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Sports Bar - Painted
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Driver Seat
- Storage Compartment Under the Front Seats
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Side Steps
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Alloy Wheel
- Trip Computer
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Trailer Stability Control
- Tinted Windows
- Voice Recognition System
- Wheel Finish - Gloss
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $700
- Pearl Effect Paint - $700
- XL Conversion - $18,995
- XXL Conversion - $21,995
Current Volkswagen Amarok pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Aventura Tsi452 4Motion Dual Cab Utility
|2.3L, Petrol, 10 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$82,990
|Aventura Tdi600 4Motion Dual Cab Utility
|3.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$82,990
|Core Tdi405 4Motion Dual Cab Utility
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$55,490
|Life Tdi500 4Motion Dual Cab Utility
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$59,490
|Panamericana Tdi600 4Motion Dual Cab Utility
|3.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$78,990
|Style Tdi500 4Motion Dual Cab Utility
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$69,740
|Style Tdi600 4Motion Dual Cab Utility
|3.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$73,740