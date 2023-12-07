Specifications for the 2020 Volkswagen Caddy Trendline Tsi220. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2020 Volkswagen Caddy Trendline Tsi220 2K My20 1.4L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
|Vehicle Segment
|People Mover
|Tracking Front
|1537 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1544 mm
|Ground Clearance
|175 mm
|Wheelbase
|3006 mm
|Height
|1831 mm
|Length
|4878 mm
|Width
|1793 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1653 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2280 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1300 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|630 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|627 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|188 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|125 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|162 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|188 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4800
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|220 Nm
|Makimum Power
|92 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/20 R17
|Rear Tyre
|205/20 R17
|Front Rim Size
|6X17
|Rear Rim Size
|6X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Double Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Leaf Spring, Rigid Axle
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Drive Side Luggage Compartment
|Compliance Location
|On C-Pillar Behind Lh Door
|VIN Number
|Wv2Zzz2Kz#X123456
|Vehicle Segment
|People Movers
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Active Bi-Xenon Headlight Pack
- Air Conditioning
- Automatic Climate Control Filtered
- Apple Car Play
- Adjustable Driver Seat - Manual
- Adjustable Front Seats - Manual
- Audio Remote Control
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Android Auto
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Barn Doors
- Brake Energy Regeneration
- Bench Seat Rear
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Campervan Package
- City Brake Support Forward
- Cruise Control
- Centre Console Box With Sliding Armrest
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Climate Control Laminated Safety Glass
- Centre Courtesy/Dome Light/s
- Carpet Floor Covering
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Cup Holders - Rear Seats
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cloth Trim
- Collision Warning - Full Auto Brake
- Driver Awareness Alert
- Dashboard Inserts
- Digital Clock
- Driver Fatigue Detection
- Driver Lumbar Support
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Daytime Running Lights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electronic Stability Program
- Front Centre Armrest
- Forward Collision Warning
- Fold Down Tray Table/s
- Flip/Folding key
- Fog Lights - Front with Cornering Function
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Grab Handles - Front Seats
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Headrests - Adjustable Front Seats
- Headlights - Automatic Levelling
- Headrests - Adjustable Rear Seats
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Home Link
- Halogen Headlights
- Headlining Special
- Heated Rear Windshield
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Instrument Panel Light Dimmer
- Engine Immobiliser
- Interior Trim Special
- Intermittent Wipers - Front
- Key Ignition Spare
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Low Fuel Warning
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Lumbar Support Both Front Seats
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Memory Card Reader
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MirrorLink
- Multi-media Pack
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Overhead Storage Shelf/Shelves
- Painted Grille
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Protective Glazing
- Power Mirrors
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Steering
- Passenger Seat Height Adjustable
- Power Windows - Anti-trap
- Power Windows Front
- Radio AM/FM
- Radio CD with 4 Speakers
- Rear Wing Doors
- Rear Door Window
- Roof Rails - Black Finish
- Rear Lift Door
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Rear Spoiler Tailgate Mounted
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror Day/Night
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Window Demister
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Front Seats
- Storage Compartment - In Dash
- Storage Compartment Under the Front Seats
- Solar Control Glass
- Sliding Door/s Windowed
- Special Identifying Badging
- Solid Paint
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Sliding Side Door
- Sliding Door - Left Hand Side
- Sliding Door - Right Hand Side
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Sports Steering Wheel - Leather
- Storage Package
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Alloy Wheel
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Steel Wheel
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tool Kit
- Tail Lights - Special
- Vinyl Floor Covering
- Windscreen - Solar Attenuating
- Extended Electronic Diff Lock
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $950