WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. California
  4. Tdi340 California Beach

2020 Volkswagen California Tdi340 California Beach 7Hm My21 2.0L Diesel 3D Wagon

2020 Volkswagen California Tdi340 California Beach 7Hm My21 2.0L Diesel 3D Wagon details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 7
Transmission 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
Vehicle Segment People Mover

Specifications for the 2020 Volkswagen California Tdi340 California Beach. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Volkswagen California News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1623 mm
Tracking Rear 1613 mm
Ground Clearance 193 mm
Wheelbase 3000 mm
Height 1990 mm
Length 4904 mm
Width 1904 mm
Kerb Weight 2431 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3080 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 649 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Diesel
CO2 Emissions 175 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 6.6 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 165 g/km
CO2 Urban 191 g/km
CO2 Combined 175 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Diesel Dir Inj
Power RPM 3750
Torque RPM 1500
Maxiumum Torque 340 Nm
Makimum Power 110 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/60 R17 C109/107T
Rear Tyre 215/60 R17 C109/107T
Front Rim Size 7Jx17
Rear Rim Size 7Jx17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Independant Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Semi-Trailing Independent Rear Axle

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side Front Floor
VIN Number Wv1Zzz7Hz@*123456
Vehicle Segment People Movers
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Volkswagen California pricing and specs

Tdi340 California Beach 3D Wagon 2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD $93,790
Tdi340 4Motion California Bch 3D Wagon 2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, AWD $97,790
Tdi450 4Motion California Bch 3D Wagon 2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, AWD $103,790
Tdi340 California Beach 3D Wagon 2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD $93,700
Tdi340 4Motion California Bch 3D Wagon 2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, AWD $97,790