Specifications for the 2020 Volkswagen California Tdi450 4Motion California Bch. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2020 Volkswagen California Tdi450 4Motion California Bch 7Hm My21 2.0L Diesel 3D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
|Vehicle Segment
|People Mover
|Tracking Front
|1623 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1613 mm
|Ground Clearance
|193 mm
|Wheelbase
|3000 mm
|Height
|1990 mm
|Length
|4904 mm
|Width
|1904 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2472 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3080 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|608 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|208 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|7.8 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|185 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|245 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|208 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Diesel Dir Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|1400
|Maxiumum Torque
|450 Nm
|Makimum Power
|146 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/60 R17 C109/107T
|Rear Tyre
|215/60 R17 C109/107T
|Front Rim Size
|7Jx17
|Rear Rim Size
|7Jx17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Independant Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Semi-Trailing Independent Rear Axle
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Front Floor
|VIN Number
|Wv1Zzz7Hz@*123456
|Vehicle Segment
|People Movers
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 294mm Rear Brakes
- 340mm Front Brakes
- Five Seat Interior
- Additional Battery - Cut-off Relay & Monitoring
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Auto/Intelligent Speed Limiter
- Awning Rails Left & Right - Right Mounted Awning
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Android Auto
- Audio Streaming
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Pull-out Awning - Housing & Rail in Black
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Body Coloured Sliding Door Covers
- Bed Extension for Rear Bench Seat with Mattress
- Battery Energy Recuperation
- BlueMotion Technology
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bench Seat Rear - Third Row
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Camping Chairs - 2 (in tailgate)
- Campervan Package
- Camper Control System - Touch Screen
- Camping Table (in sliding door)
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Coasting Function
- Carpet Floor Covering - Cabin Only
- Chrome Front Grille
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Convenience LED Lighting in Rear
- Central Locking Interior Switch
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Central Locking Remote Control - Additional Key
- Convex Mirror Left Side
- Convex Mirror Right Side
- Connect App Services
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cloth Upholstery
- City Emergency Brake
- Driver Armrest/s
- Digital Clock
- Driver Fatigue Detection
- Dimmable LED Lighting in Elevating Roof
- Discover Media Audio & Sat Nav System
- Dash Panel Decorative Trims
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Daytime Running Lights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electrically Heated Windscreen
- Electrical Interface
- Electromechanical Power Steering
- Electronic Stability Program
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Floor Covering - Plastic - Passenger Compartment
- Forward Collision Warning
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Front Assist
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags - Front Seats (side)
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Hill Holder
- Halogen Headlights
- Headlight Range Adjustment
- Heated Rear Window
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Instrument Panel Light Dimmer
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Front
- Vehicle Jack
- Loft Bed with Base & Mattress
- Lane Change Assist
- LED Interior Lighting
- Low Fuel Warning
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Lumbar Support Both Front Seats
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Laminated Windscreen
- Multi Collision Brake
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Mud Flaps - Front & Rear
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Maintenance Interval Indicator
- MirrorLink
- Multi-media System with 8 inch Touch Screen
- Manual Pop-up Roof with Side & Front Windows
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Magnetic Rechargeable Torch
- Navigation System
- Overhead Console/s
- Programmable Auxiliary Air Parking Heater
- Passenger Armrest/s
- Power Brake Assist
- Power Child Locks
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Scuff Plate - Loadspace
- Power Latching Tailgate with Window
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Proximity Sensor
- Power Windows Fr/ Comfort Control/Circuit Breaker
- Rear Air Conditioning Control Panel
- Rain Sensor
- Roof Rails
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Radio Remote Control
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Side Assist
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Driver Seat
- Storage Compartment - In Dash
- Solar Control Glass
- Storage Compartment Under Rear Seats - Third Row
- Sliding Door/s Power Latching
- Sliding Door Windowed - Left
- Sliding Doors Windows Opening
- Sliding Door Windowed - Right
- Shades in Front Cabin & Living Area
- Step Lighting at All Doors
- Sports Mode
- Seat Rail System - Rear Seat/s
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Sliding Door - Left Hand Side
- Sliding Door - Right Hand Side
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Steel Wheel
- Swivel Seat - Driver
- Swivel Seat - Front Passenger
- Swivel Seat/s - Rear
- Traction Control System
- Tailgate
- Tailgate LED Lighting - Dimmable
- Trailer Hitch Preparation
- Tiptronic Function
- Tool Kit
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Third Row Seats -Reclining
- USB Input Socket
- Voice Recognition System
- Wheel Finish - Silver
- Windscreen - Solar Attenuating
Optional Extras
- Appearance Pack - $5,760
- Art Velour Seat Upholstery - $1,890
- Driver Assist Pack - $2,290
- Digital Cockpit - $900
- Diff Lock Rear - $1,420
- Driving Profile Selection - Adaptive Chassis Cont. - $1,890
- Electric Pop-up Roof with Side & Front Windows - $2,990
- High Beam Assist - $260
- Hill Descent Control - $180
- Heated Front Seats - $720
- LED Headlights with Separate (DRLS) & (RLED) - $1,990
- Metallic Paint - $1,720
- Off Road Pack - $1,600
- Park Assist with Side Protection - $400
- Power Sliding Doors - Left & Right - $2,590
- Two-tone Paint - $3,990
Current Volkswagen California pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Tdi340 California Beach 3D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$93,790
|Tdi340 4Motion California Bch 3D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, AWD
|$97,790
|Tdi450 4Motion California Bch 3D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, AWD
|$103,790
