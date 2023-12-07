WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Caravelle
  4. Trendline Tdi340 Lwb

2020 Volkswagen Caravelle Trendline Tdi340 Lwb T6.1 My21 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon

2020 Volkswagen Caravelle Trendline Tdi340 Lwb T6.1 My21 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 9
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment People Mover

Specifications for the 2020 Volkswagen Caravelle Trendline Tdi340 Lwb. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Volkswagen Caravelle News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1632 mm
Tracking Rear 1638 mm
Ground Clearance 222 mm
Wheelbase 3403 mm
Height 1990 mm
Length 2304 mm
Width 1904 mm
Kerb Weight 2183 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3080 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 897 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Diesel
CO2 Emissions 175 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 6.6 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 166 g/km
CO2 Urban 191 g/km
CO2 Combined 175 g/km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 3250
Torque RPM 1500
Maxiumum Torque 340 Nm
Makimum Power 110 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/65 R16C
Rear Tyre 215/65 R16C
Front Rim Size 6.5Xjx16
Rear Rim Size 6.5Xjx16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Independent, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Leading Arm

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side Front Floor
VIN Number Wv2Zzz7Hza*123456
Vehicle Segment People Movers
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Volkswagen Caravelle pricing and specs

Trendline Tdi340 Lwb 4D Wagon 2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD $69,290
Trendline Tdi340 Lwb 4D Wagon 2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD $69,290
Trendline Tdi340 Lwb 4D Wagon 2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD $66,500