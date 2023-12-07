Specifications for the 2020 Volkswagen Golf Gti Tcr. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2020 Volkswagen Golf Gti Tcr Au My20 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Auto Direct Shi
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1536 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1514 mm
|Ground Clearance
|133 mm
|Wheelbase
|2631 mm
|Height
|1467 mm
|Length
|4268 mm
|Width
|1799 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1387 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|50 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|172 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.5 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|172 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5900
|Torque RPM
|1700
|Maxiumum Torque
|350 Nm
|Makimum Power
|213 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/35 R19
|Rear Tyre
|235/35 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8Jx19
|Rear Rim Size
|8Jx19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Independent, Lower A-Arm, Lightweight Spring-Strut Axle, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|4 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Lightweight Spring-Strut Axle
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Rh Door Apert. On Lower B-Pill
|VIN Number
|Wvgzzzauz#*123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 2 Stage Unlocking - Programmable
- 310mm Rear Brakes
- 340mm Front Brakes
- 3D View
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Automatic Climate Control Filtered
- Adaptive Chassis Control
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Automatic Door Locks - Programmable
- Aero Wipers - Front
- Automatic Hold Function
- Active Info Display
- Ambient Interior LED Lighting Package
- Alcantara Door Trim Package
- Adaptive Lane Guidance
- Alcantara Gear Shift Lever Boot
- Alarm with Interior Movement Sensor
- Alloy Pedals
- Air Quality Sensor
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- Android Auto
- Audio Streaming
- Auxiliary Input Socket
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Bag Hooks
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Lower Front Spoiler - Black Louvres
- Black Exterior Mirrors
- Battery Energy Recuperation
- Black Front Splitter
- Black Grille
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- Black Headliner
- Black Painted Roof
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags - Front
- Curtain Airbags - Rear
- Centre Console Storage
- Centre Console Tray
- Compact disc player
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Cargo Cover
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Chrome Highlight - Interior
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Comfort Indicator Function
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Connect App Services
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Chrome Surround - Air Vents
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cloth Upholstery - Premium
- City Emergency Brake
- Crumple Zone Front & Rear
- Decal Pack
- DeadLocking
- Driver Fatigue Detection
- Door Handle Courtesy Lights
- Dynamic Light Assist
- Discover Media Audio & Sat Nav System
- Driver One Touch Lock/Unlock
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Driving Profile Selection
- Darkened Rear Tail Light Clusters
- Display Screen 12.3 Inch
- Driver Seat Height Adjustable
- Distance Warning
- Dynamic Cornering Lights
- Dynamic Indicators - Rear
- Emergency Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Extended Electronic Differential Lock
- Exhaust Gas Recirculation
- Electromechanical Park Brake
- Electromechanical Power Steering
- Exterior Mirror - Reverse Tilt on Passenger Side
- Electronic Stability Program
- Front Air Intakes
- Front Centre Armrest - Adjustable
- Front Diff Lock
- Front Doors Logo Projection
- Front Footwell Lights - LED
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Fuel Filler Flap Lock/Unlock by Remote
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear - Contrast Stitching
- Front Assist
- Glovebox Cooler
- Gloss Black Inserts - Side Sill
- Gloss Black Rear Diffuser
- Gloss Black Rear Spoiler
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Gear Shift Indicator
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Headlights - Automatic Levelling
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Head Restraints
- Humidity Sensor
- Illuminated Door Trim - Front
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Inlays - Black
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Start
- Kerb View Mirror - Left Hand Side
- Lane Assist
- Leather & Aluminium Finish Gear Knob
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- LED Headlights
- LED Cornering Lights
- LED Headlights with signature DRL
- LED Number Plate Light
- Low Fuel Warning
- Low Light Sensor
- Lumbar Support Both Front Seats
- Leather Sports Steering Wheel
- Manoeuvre Braking - Front & Rear
- Multi Collision Brake
- Memory Card Reader
- Media Control
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MirrorLink
- Multi-media System with 8 inch Touch Screen
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Media Proximity Sensor
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- Map Reading Lights - LED
- Overhead Console/s
- Optical Parking System
- Park Assist
- Push Button Start
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Personal Profile
- Performance Front Braking System
- Power Mirrors With Folding With Courtesy Light
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Mirrors With Indicators - LED
- Progressive Steering
- Passenger Seat Height Adjustable
- Premium Tail Lights - LED
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Power Windows with Roll-back Function
- Radio AM/FM
- Rear Air Vents
- Red Brake Calipers
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Rear Armrest & Load Through & Cup Holder
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Rigid Safety Cell
- Rear Privacy Glass - Rear & Side Windows
- Roof-mounted Rear Spoiler
- Red Stitching on Seat Belt Edges - Front & Rear
- Red Stitching on Steering Wheel
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Remote Window Closing
- Remote Window Opening
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Safelock
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Front Seats
- Storage Compartment - In Dash
- Storage Compartment Drivers Side
- Solar Control Glass
- Storage Compartment - Luggage Compartment Sides
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Special Identifying Badging
- Side Impact Protection
- Speed Limit Warning
- Sports Mode
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sport Seats
- Sound System with 8 Speakers
- Sports Steering Wheel - Flat-bottomed
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Steering Wheel Inlays
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- TFT Display
- Tiptronic Function
- Traffic Jam Assist
- Tyre Pressure Indicator
- Tilt Sensor
- Twin Tailpipes
- Tinted Windows - Rear
- USB Input Socket
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Variable Luggage Compartment Floor Level
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Warning Reflectors Front Doors
- Warning Reflectors Rear Doors
Optional Extras
- Gloss Paint
- Metallic Paint - $600
- Powered Panoramic Sunroof - $1,900
- Solid Paint
Current Volkswagen Golf pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Gti 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$54,100
|110Tsi Life 5D Hatchback
|1.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$37,800
|110Tsi R-Line 5D Hatchback
|1.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$40,800
|R 4Motion 20 Years 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, AWD
|$74,800
|R 4Motion 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, AWD
|$68,100
