2020 Volkswagen Golf Gti Tcr Au My20 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback

2020 Volkswagen Golf Gti Tcr Au My20 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Auto Direct Shi
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2020 Volkswagen Golf Gti Tcr. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1536 mm
Tracking Rear 1514 mm
Ground Clearance 133 mm
Wheelbase 2631 mm
Height 1467 mm
Length 4268 mm
Width 1799 mm
Kerb Weight 1387 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 50 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 172 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7.5 L/100km
CO2 Combined 172 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5900
Torque RPM 1700
Maxiumum Torque 350 Nm
Makimum Power 213 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/35 R19
Rear Tyre 235/35 R19
Front Rim Size 8Jx19
Rear Rim Size 8Jx19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Independent, Lower A-Arm, Lightweight Spring-Strut Axle, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension 4 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Lightweight Spring-Strut Axle

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Rh Door Apert. On Lower B-Pill
VIN Number Wvgzzzauz#*123456
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Volkswagen Golf pricing and specs

Gti 5D Hatchback 2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD $54,100
110Tsi Life 5D Hatchback 1.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD $37,800
110Tsi R-Line 5D Hatchback 1.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD $40,800
R 4Motion 20 Years 5D Hatchback 2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, AWD $74,800
R 4Motion 5D Hatchback 2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, AWD $68,100