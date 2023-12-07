Specifications for the 2020 Volkswagen Multivan Tdi340 Swb Cruise Edition. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2020 Volkswagen Multivan Tdi340 Swb Cruise Edition T6.1 My20 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
|Vehicle Segment
|People Mover
|Tracking Front
|1624 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1630 mm
|Ground Clearance
|213 mm
|Wheelbase
|3000 mm
|Height
|1970 mm
|Length
|4904 mm
|Width
|1904 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2266 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3080 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|814 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|175 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|6.6 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|166 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|191 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|175 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Diesel Dir Inj
|Power RPM
|3500
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|340 Nm
|Makimum Power
|110 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/45 R18
|Rear Tyre
|255/45 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8Jx18
|Rear Rim Size
|8Jx18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Independent, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Semi-Trailing Independent Rear Axle
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Front Floor
|VIN Number
|Wv1Zzz7Hz@*123456
|Vehicle Segment
|People Movers
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 294mm Rear Brakes
- 340mm Front Brakes
- Climate Control - 3 Zone
- Seven Seat Interior
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Climate Control Filtered
- Active High Beam Control
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Auxiliary Input Socket
- Art Velour Seat Upholstery
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Battery Energy Recuperation
- Bench Seat 3rd Row - 3 Person - Removable/Sliding
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags - Front
- Curtain Airbags - Rear
- Chrome Dashboard Trim
- Chrome Front Garnish
- Cargo Cover
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Central Locking Remote Control - Additional Key
- Connect App Services
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Comfort Seats Front
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cloth Upholstery - Black
- Crosswind Assist
- City Emergency Brake
- Driver Armrest/s
- Driver Fatigue Detection
- Digital Cockpit
- Discover Media Audio & Sat Nav System
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Driver Seat Height Adjustable
- Daytime Running Lights
- Entry Assist Grips
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electromechanical Power Steering
- Electronic Stability Program
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Floor Mats - Front
- Front Assist
- Grab Handles - Front Seats
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags - Front Seats (side)
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Heated Front Seats
- Headrests Front
- Headrests Rear
- Heated Rear Windshield
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Interior Carpeted
- Instrument Cluster Display - 10.25 Inch
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Front
- Lane Assist
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- LED Headlights
- LED Interior Lighting
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Light Assist
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Lumbar Support Both Front Seats
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Laminated Windscreen
- Model Badge - Chrome
- Multi Collision Brake
- Memory Card Reader
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Display Plus
- Mud Flaps - Front & Rear
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Moulded Headliner in Cabin
- Multi-media System with 9.2 inch Touchscreen
- Media Proximity Sensor
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Map Reading Lights - LED
- Manual Sunblinds - Rear Side Windows
- Navigation System
- Overhead Console/s
- Passenger Armrest/s
- Power Child Locks
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Power Latching Tailgate with Window
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Power Mirrors With Auto Folding
- Power Sliding Doors - Left & Right
- Passenger Seat Height Adjustable
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows
- Rear Armrests
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Side Assist
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Storage Compartment - In Dash
- Storage Compartment Under the Front Seats
- Solar Control Glass
- Sliding Doors Windows Opening
- Seat Rail System - Rear Seat/s
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Side Steps - Illuminated
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors
- Swivel Seats 2nd Row (2) - Sliding & Removable
- Traction Control System
- Tool Kit
- Third Row Seats -Reclining
- Touchscreen 9 inch
- Twin Front Armrests
- USB Input Socket
- Voice Recognition System
Optional Extras
- Additional Battery - Cut-off Relay - $570
- Additional Battery - Cut-off Relay & Monitoring - $690
- Alarm System/Tow Away Protection/Int Surveillance - $650
- Child Booster Seats - $1,290
- Control Module - $680
- Driving Profile Selection - Adaptive Chassis Cont. - $1,990
- Fog Lights - Front with Cornering Function - $710
- Good Night Package (Blinds/Bed Covering/Torch) - $910
- Insulated Box (Cooling & Warming) - $1,390
- Multi-flex Board - $1,090
- Multi-function Table - $990
- Nappa Leather - $4,590
- Park Assist with Side Protection - $400
- Parking Heater - $3,890
- Rear Bumper - Interior Load Edge Protection - $280
- Rear Privacy Glass - $890
- Tailgate Closing with Unlatching from Inside - $280
- Two-tone Paint
- (USUS) & Shock Absorption Rough Roads - Reg Use - $910
- (USUS) & Shock Absorption Rough Roads - Irreg Use - $510
Current Volkswagen Multivan pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Com/Lne Pre Tdi340 Swb 4Motion 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, AWD
|$75,290
|Comfortline Premium Tdi340 Lwb 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$75,290
|Comfortline Exec Tdi450 Lwb 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$98,690
|Comfortline Premium Tdi340 Swb 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$72,290
|Com/Lne Prm Tdi340 4Motion Lwb 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, AWD
|$78,290
|Comfortline Tdi340 Swb 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$69,290
|Edition Tdi340 Swb 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$79,790
|Highline Tdi450 Swb 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$95,690
|Highline Tdi450 4Motion Swb 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, AWD
|$98,690
|Com/Lne Pre Tdi340 Swb 4Motion 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, AWD
|$75,290
|Comfortline Premium Tdi340 Lwb 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$75,290
|Comfortline Exec Tdi450 Lwb 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$98,690
|Comfortline Premium Tdi340 Swb 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$72,290
|Com/Lne Prm Tdi340 4Motion Lwb 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, AWD
|$78,290
|Comfortline Tdi340 Swb 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$69,290
|Edition Tdi340 Swb 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$79,790
|Highline Tdi450 Swb 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$95,690
|Highline Tdi450 4Motion Swb 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, AWD
|$98,690
|Com/Lne Pre Tdi340 Swb 4Motion 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, AWD
|$72,300
|Comfortline Premium Tdi340 Lwb 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$72,300
|Comfortline Exec Tdi450 Lwb 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$94,700
|Comfortline Premium Tdi340 Swb 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$69,400
|Com/Lne Prm Tdi340 4Motion Lwb 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, AWD
|$75,200
|Comfortline Tdi340 Swb 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$66,500
|Edition Tdi340 Swb 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$76,600
|Highline Tdi450 Swb 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$91,900
|Highline Tdi450 4Motion Swb 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, AWD
|$94,700