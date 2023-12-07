Specifications for the 2020 Volkswagen Passat Alltrack 162Tsi Premium. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2020 Volkswagen Passat Alltrack 162Tsi Premium 3C My21 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1580 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1563 mm
|Ground Clearance
|173 mm
|Wheelbase
|2790 mm
|Height
|1530 mm
|Length
|4780 mm
|Width
|1832 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1681 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2200 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|66 L
|CO2 Emissions
|186 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8.1 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|160 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|231 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|186 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4500
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|350 Nm
|Makimum Power
|162 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/40 R19
|Rear Tyre
|245/40 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8Jx19
|Rear Rim Size
|8Jx19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|4 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wvwzzz3Cz#*123456
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 2 Stage Unlocking - Programmable
- 300mm Rear Brakes
- 312mm Front Brakes
- 3D View
- Climate Control - 3 Zone
- 4Motion AWD
- Automatic Air Recirculation
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Climate Control Filtered
- Adaptive Chassis Control
- App-connect Interface
- Air Cleaning Function
- Apple Car Play
- Automatic Door Locks - Programmable
- Automatic Hold Function
- Ambient Interior LED Lighting Package
- Adaptive Lane Guidance
- Allergen Filter
- Alarm with Interior Movement Sensor
- Alloy Pedals
- Air Quality Sensor
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Column
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- Android Auto
- Audio Streaming
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Bag Hooks
- Brake Assist
- Battery Energy Recuperation
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags - Front
- Curtain Airbags - Rear
- Configurable Ambient Interior Lighting
- Centre Console Storage
- Centre Console Tray
- Colour Digital Instrument Display
- Chrome Radiator Grille Highlights
- Chrome Highlight - Interior
- Comfort Indicator Function
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Configurable Home Screen
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Chrome Roof Rails
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Comfort Seats Front
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Chrome Surround - Exterior Side Windows
- Crumple Zone Front & Rear
- Digital Amplifier
- Dashboard Inserts
- DeadLocking
- Driver Fatigue Detection
- Digital Instrument Cluster
- Digital Cockpit
- Door Inserts - Special
- Dynamic Light Assist
- Driver One Touch Lock/Unlock
- Discover Pro Audio & Sat Nav System
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Driving Profile Selection
- Driver Seat Height Adjustable
- Daytime Running Lights
- Dynamic Cornering Lights
- Emergency Assist
- Easy Close Tailgate
- Easy Open Tailgate
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Extended Electronic Differential Lock
- Exhaust Gas Recirculation
- Electromechanical Park Brake
- Electromechanical Power Steering
- Exterior Mirror - Reverse Tilt on Passenger Side
- Electronic Stability Program
- Front Centre Armrest
- Fully Galvanised Body
- Fog Lights - Front with Cornering Function
- Fog Lights - LED
- Front Footwell Lights - LED
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Front Assist
- Front Wipers 2 Speed
- Glovebox Cooler
- Gear Shift Indicator
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Headlights - Automatic Levelling
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Heated Front Seats
- Humidity Sensor
- Heated Washer Jets
- Headlight Washer System
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- IQ Drive
- Intermittent Wipers - Rear
- Keyless Access
- Keyless Entry & Start
- Leather Appointed Seats
- Lane Change Assist
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- LED Matrix Headlights
- LED Number Plate Light
- Leather Gear Knob
- Load Hooks
- Low Light Sensor
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Manoeuvre Braking - Front & Rear
- Multi Collision Brake
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Media Gesture Control
- Multi-media System with 9.2 inch Touchscreen
- Media Proximity Sensor
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- Manual Sunblinds - Rear Side Windows
- Massage Function on Driver Seat
- Occupant Protective system
- Park Assist
- Parking Bay & Parallel Parking Assistance
- Push Button Start
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pedestrian Monitoring Function
- Power Lumbar Support Front Seats
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Mirrors With Indicators - LED
- Power Mirrors With Memory
- Powered Panoramic Sunroof
- Power Front Seats 14 Way with Memory
- Premium Tail Lights - LED
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Power Windows with Roll-back Function
- Radio AM/FM
- Rear Air Vents
- Rear Centre Armrest with Cup Holders
- Rigid Safety Cell
- Remote Control Mirrors
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Rear Seat Remote Release
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear Traffic Assist
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Remote Window Closing
- Remote Window Opening
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags - 2nd Row Seats side
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Safelock
- Side Assist
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Storage Compartment Drivers Side
- Storage Compartment Front Centre Armrest
- Solar Control Glass
- Surround Camera System
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- 40/20/40 folding rear seats
- Side Impact Protection
- Sports Mode
- Smartphone Interface
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sports Seats - Front
- Panoramic Sunroof with Power Blind
- Panoramic Sunroof - Glass
- Panoramic Sunroof with Manual Blind
- Sunroof Tilt & Slide
- Sound System with 8 Speakers
- Premium Sound System - Harmon Kardon
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Subwoofer
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Alloy Wheel
- Twin Front Cupholders with Cover
- Tiptronic Function
- Tyre Pressure Indicator
- Travel Assist
- Tilt Sensor
- Underbody Protection
- USB-C Input Socket/s
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Voice Recognition System
- Wireless Apple Car Play
- Wireless Android Auto
- Wind Deflector - Sunroof
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $800
- Pearl Effect Paint - $800
