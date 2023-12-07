WhichCar
2020 Volkswagen T-Cross 85Tsi Life C1 My21 1.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

2020 Volkswagen T-Cross 85Tsi Life C1 My21 1.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
Vehicle Segment SUV Light

Specifications for the 2020 Volkswagen T-Cross 85Tsi Life. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1534 mm
Tracking Rear 1516 mm
Ground Clearance 185 mm
Wheelbase 2563 mm
Height 1583 mm
Length 4108 mm
Width 1760 mm
Kerb Weight 1240 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1100 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 630 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 40 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 123 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 5.4 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 115 g/km
CO2 Urban 138 g/km
CO2 Combined 123 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5000
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 200 Nm
Makimum Power 85 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/60 R16
Rear Tyre 205/60 R16
Front Rim Size 6Jx16
Rear Rim Size 6Jx16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Independent, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Torsion Beam, Torsion Beam Axle

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Rh Door Apert. On Lower B-Pill
VIN Number Wvgzzzc1Z#Y123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Light
Country Manufactured Germany

