2020 Volkswagen Touareg 170Tdi Cr My21 3.0L Diesel 4D Wagon

2020 Volkswagen Touareg 170Tdi Cr My21 3.0L Diesel 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 2020 Volkswagen Touareg 170Tdi. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1663 mm
Tracking Rear 1679 mm
Ground Clearance 215 mm
Wheelbase 2894 mm
Height 1717 mm
Length 4878 mm
Width 1984 mm
Kerb Weight 2067 kg
Gcm 6350 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2850 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 90 L
Fuel Diesel
CO2 Emissions 179 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 6.8 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 166 g/km
CO2 Urban 202 g/km
CO2 Combined 179 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Cdi
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 1750
Maxiumum Torque 500 Nm
Makimum Power 170 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/55 R19
Rear Tyre 255/55 R19
Front Rim Size 8Jx19
Rear Rim Size 8Jx19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension 5 Links, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension 5 Links

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Rh Door Apert. On Lower B-Pill
VIN Number Wvgzzzcrz#*123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Large
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Volkswagen Touareg pricing and specs

170Tdi 4D Wagon 3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $87,000
210Tdi R-Line 4D Wagon 3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $114,600
210Tdi Elegance 4D Wagon 3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $105,500
170Tdi 4D Wagon 3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $86,100
210Tdi R-Line 4D Wagon 3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $113,400