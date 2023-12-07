WhichCar
2020 Volvo V60 T5 Momentum 225 My20 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

2020 Volvo V60 T5 Momentum 225 My20 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2020 Volvo V60 T5 Momentum. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1610 mm
Tracking Rear 1610 mm
Ground Clearance 147 mm
Wheelbase 2872 mm
Height 1432 mm
Length 4761 mm
Width 1850 mm
Kerb Weight 1805 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2290 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1800 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 167 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7.3 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 140 g/km
CO2 Urban 215 g/km
CO2 Combined 167 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 1500
Maxiumum Torque 350 Nm
Makimum Power 187 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/50 R17
Rear Tyre 225/50 R17
Front Rim Size 8X17
Rear Rim Size 8X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Double Wishbone, Transverse Link
Rear Suspension Multi-Arm Integral Rear Axle

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Pass Side Centre A-Pillar
VIN Number Yv1Zwbatdk1001161
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Sweden

