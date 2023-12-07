Specifications for the 2020 Volvo V60 T5 R-Design. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2020 Volvo V60 T5 R-Design 225 My21 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1610 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1610 mm
|Ground Clearance
|147 mm
|Wheelbase
|2872 mm
|Height
|1432 mm
|Length
|4761 mm
|Width
|1850 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1772 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1800 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|CO2 Emissions
|167 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.3 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6B
|CO2 Extra
|140 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|215 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|167 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5700
|Torque RPM
|2500
|Maxiumum Torque
|400 Nm
|Makimum Power
|192 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/40 R19
|Rear Tyre
|235/40 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8X19
|Rear Rim Size
|8X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Centre A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Yv1Zw10Acl2349621
|Country Manufactured
|Sweden
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 2 Stage Unlocking OFF
- 320mm Rear Brakes
- 345mm Front Brakes
- Four C-Chassis
- Climate Control - 4 Zone
- Five Seat Interior
- Automatically Activated Hazard Lights
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Alarm without Blocked Lock Mode
- Alarm Logic Base
- Alarm with Interior Movement Sensor
- Active Noise Control - Engine Order Enhancement
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Alloy Wheels Special 19 Inch
- Bag Hooks
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Black Exterior Mirrors
- Black Headliner
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Bumper - Painted R-design
- Curtain Airbags
- Cargo Cover - Manual/Semi Automatic
- Cargo Net on Rear Seat
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Central Locking Interior Switch - Front Doors
- Central Locking Remote Control - Leather Clad
- CleanZone
- Comfort Pack
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cushion Extension
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Driver Mode Selection
- Display Screen 12.3 Inch
- Door Sill Finishers - Embossed/Personalised
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Exterior Mirrors - Gloss Base
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Forward Collision Mitigation
- Front Cross Traffic Alert
- Fog Lights Front - Cornering if LED Bending
- Gloss Black Window Trim Strips
- Heated Front Seats
- High Level Interior Lighting
- High Performance Sound System
- Humidity Sensor
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Head Up Display
- Headlight Washer System
- Interior Carpeted
- Intelligent Driver Information System
- Engine Immobiliser
- Vehicle Jack
- Lights on Exterior Door Handles
- LED Headlights Bending, Cornering if Fog Lights
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Leather Gear Knob - R-Design
- Lumbar Support 4 Way
- Leather Sports Steering Wheel
- Mechanical Fold of Rear Backrest
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Park Assist Pilot
- Park Assist Front & Rear
- Power Child Locks
- Puddle Door Lights
- Personal Profile - Power Steering
- Power Folding Headrest - Rear
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power front seat Passenger/memory
- Power front seat Passenger
- Scuff Plate - Loadspace
- Power Lumbar Support Driver 4-way
- Power Lumbar Support Passenger 4-way
- Pilot Assist
- Professional Navigation System
- Power Opening Fuel Filler Door
- Power Tailgate
- Private Locking
- Rain Sensor
- Rear Centre Armrest with Cup Holders
- Rear Collision Mitigation
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Rear Collision Warning
- R-Design Grille
- R-Design Pedals
- Roof Rails - Black Finish
- Roof Rails - Gloss Finish
- Remote Keyless Entry
- Retractable Rear View Mirrors
- Road Sign Information
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Storage Compartment Rear Centre Armrest
- Surround Camera System
- Special Identifying Badging
- Smartphone Interface
- Storage Net - Rear Side Luggage Compartment
- Storage Net - Front Passenger Footwell
- Storage Recess - Under Floor in Rear Cargo Area
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Tempered Glass Side & Rear Windows
- Tailored Instrument Panel
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Tilt Sensor
- Twin Tailpipes
- Towing Eyes
- USB Input Socket
- Wireless Charging Pad
- Wireless Phone Charge
- Wheel Plastic Protection Cap
- Whiplash protection System - Front Seats
- Warning Triangle
Optional Extras
- Climate Pack - $700
- Heated Rear Seats - $500
- Heated Steering Wheel - $350
- Heated Washer Jets - $100
- Lifestyle Pack - $3,300
- Metallic Paint Premium - $1,500
- Massage Seats Front - $1,000
- Nappa Leather Upholstery - $2,950
- Sport Chassis - $750
- Solid Paint
- Panoramic Sunroof - $2,200
- Premium Sound System - $3,900
- Premium Sound System - Harmon Kardon - $1,750
- Premium Sound System - Exchangeable Option - $2,150
- Tinted Windows - Rear - $650
