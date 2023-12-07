WhichCar
2020 Volvo V90 D5 Cross Country 236 My21 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon

2020 Volvo V90 D5 Cross Country 236 My21 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2020 Volvo V90 D5 Cross Country. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1652 mm
Tracking Rear 1643 mm
Ground Clearance 210 mm
Wheelbase 2941 mm
Height 1537 mm
Length 4959 mm
Width 1879 mm
Kerb Weight 1894 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2440 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2400 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Fuel Diesel
CO2 Emissions 149 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 5.7 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 136 g/km
CO2 Urban 172 g/km
CO2 Combined 149 g/km

Engine
Engine Twin Turbo Cdi
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 1750
Maxiumum Torque 480 Nm
Makimum Power 173 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/45 R20
Rear Tyre 245/45 R20
Front Rim Size 8X20
Rear Rim Size 8X20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Double Wishbone, Integral Link, Trailing Link
Rear Suspension Double Wishbone, Integral Link, Trailing Link

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Top Scuttle
Compliance Location Lower Left Firewall
VIN Number Yv1Pz68Ach1123456
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Sweden