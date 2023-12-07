Specifications for the 2020 Volvo V90 D5 Cross Country. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2020 Volvo V90 D5 Cross Country 236 My21 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1652 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1643 mm
|Ground Clearance
|210 mm
|Wheelbase
|2941 mm
|Height
|1537 mm
|Length
|4959 mm
|Width
|1879 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1894 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2440 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2400 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|CO2 Emissions
|149 g/km
|Fuel Economy City
|5.7 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|136 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|172 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|149 g/km
|Engine
|Twin Turbo Cdi
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|480 Nm
|Makimum Power
|173 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/45 R20
|Rear Tyre
|245/45 R20
|Front Rim Size
|8X20
|Rear Rim Size
|8X20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Double Wishbone, Integral Link, Trailing Link
|Rear Suspension
|Double Wishbone, Integral Link, Trailing Link
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Centre Top Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Lower Left Firewall
|VIN Number
|Yv1Pz68Ach1123456
|Country Manufactured
|Sweden
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 2 Stage Unlocking OFF
- 320mm Rear Brakes
- 345mm Front Brakes
- Climate Control - 4 Zone incl Cooled Glovebox
- Five Seat Interior
- Automatically Activated Hazard Lights
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Alarm without Blocked Lock Mode
- Automatic Load Cover
- Alarm Logic Base
- Alarm with Interior Movement Sensor
- Air Quality Sensor
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Bag Hooks
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Black Wheel Arch Mouldings
- Blind Spot Information System
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Bumper - Standard
- Curtain Airbags
- Cargo Divider
- Central Locking Interior Switch - Front Doors
- Central Locking Remote Control - Leather Clad
- CleanZone
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cushion Extension
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Driver Mode Selection
- Display Screen 12.3 Inch
- Door Sill Finishers - Embossed/Personalised
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Forward Collision Mitigation
- Front Cross Traffic Alert
- Front Grille Special
- Gloss Black Window Trim Strips
- Hill Descent Control
- Heated Front Seats
- High Level Interior Lighting
- High Performance Sound System
- Headrests Rear
- Humidity Sensor
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Head Up Display
- Interior Carpeted
- Intelligent Driver Information System
- Illuminated Door Sill Panels
- Engine Immobiliser
- Vehicle Jack
- Lockable Cooled Glovebox
- Lights on Exterior Door Handles
- LED Headlights Bending, Cornering if Fog Lights
- Leather Gear Knob
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multifilter
- Mechanical Fold of Rear Backrest
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Manual Sunblinds - Rear Side Windows
- Number Plate Adapter
- Net Pocket on Tunnel
- Park Assist Pilot
- Park Assist Front & Rear
- Power Child Locks
- Puddle Door Lights
- Personal Profile - Power Steering
- Power front seats
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power front seat Passenger/memory
- Scuff Plate - Loadspace
- Power Lumbar Support Driver 4-way
- Power Lumbar Support Passenger 4-way
- Pilot Assist
- Professional Navigation System
- Power Tailgate
- Private Locking
- Rain Sensor
- Rear Centre Armrest with Cup Holders
- Rear Collision Mitigation
- Rear Collision Warning
- Roof Rails - Bright Finish
- Remote Keyless Entry
- Retractable Rear View Mirrors
- Road Sign Information
- Radiator Towing Kit
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Surround Camera System
- Special Identifying Badging
- Smartphone Interface
- Storage Recess - Under Floor in Rear Cargo Area
- Standard Pedals
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Steering Wheel Inlays
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Touring Chassis
- Tempered Glass Side & Rear Windows
- Tailored Instrument Panel
- Tilt Sensor
- Towing Eyes
- USB Input Socket
- Voice Recognition System
- With Outer Child Seats
- Wireless Phone Charge
- Wheel Plastic Protection Cap
- Whiplash protection System - Front Seats
- Warning Triangle
Optional Extras
- Air Suspension with CCD - 2 Corner - $3,600
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels - $4,000
- Alloy Wheels Special 20 Inch - $2,000
- Body Coloured Side Moldings - $1,500
- Climate Pack - $320
- Compass Display - $100
- Heated Steering Wheel - $350
- Heated Washer Jets - $100
- Luggage Compartment Nets - $100
- Lifestyle Pack - $3,800
- Leather Upholstery - Comfort
- Metallic Paint Premium - $1,900
- Massage Seats Front - $1,000
- Nappa Leather - Comfort - $2,950
- Power Folding Headrest - Rear - $250
- Powered Panoramic Sunroof - $3,000
- Solid Paint
- Premium Sound System - $4,200
- Premium Sound System - Harmon Kardon - $1,750
- Premium Sound System - Exchangeable Option - $2,450
- Tinted Windows - Rear - $950
- Upholstery - Wool Blend - Comfort
- Versatility Pack - $320