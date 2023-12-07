Specifications for the 2020 Volvo V90 D5 Cross Country Inscription. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2020 Volvo V90 D5 Cross Country Inscription 236 My20 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic Geart
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1652 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1643 mm
|Ground Clearance
|210 mm
|Wheelbase
|2941 mm
|Height
|1543 mm
|Length
|4939 mm
|Width
|2052 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1894 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2440 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|546 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|CO2 Emissions
|149 g/km
|Fuel Economy City
|5.7 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|136 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|172 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|149 g/km
|Engine
|Twin Turbo Cdi
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|480 Nm
|Makimum Power
|173 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/50 R19
|Rear Tyre
|235/50 R19
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X19
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Double Wishbone, Integral Link, Trailing Link
|Rear Suspension
|Double Wishbone, Integral Link, Trailing Link
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Centre Top Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Lower Left Firewall
|VIN Number
|Yv1Pz68Ach1123456
|Country Manufactured
|Sweden
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbags - Knee
- Airbags - Window
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Automatic Climate Control Filtered
- Active High Beam Control
- Adaptive Chassis Control
- Apple Car Play
- Active Front Head Restraints
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- Auto Pilot
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- City Safety
- Collapsible Steering Column
- Cross Traffic Recognition
- Driver Fatigue Detection
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Digital TV
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Control
- First Aid Kit
- Front Centre Armrest
- Forward Collision Warning
- Fog Lights - Front
- Fog Lights - Front with Cornering Function
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Glovebox Compartment
- Headlights - Automatic Levelling
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Heated Front & Rear Seats
- Hill Holder
- Hill Start Assist
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Headlight Washer System
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Start
- Kerb View Function
- Lights on Exterior Door Handles
- LED Headlights
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Low Speed Flow
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Massage Function on Driver Seat
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Power Front Seat Driver 6 Way
- Power front seats
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power Lumbar Support Front Seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Rear Air Vents
- Rear Collision Warning
- Roof Rails
- Rain Sensing Wipers & Light Sensor
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear View & Side Mirrors Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelt Automatic Locking Retractor
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Side Impact Protection
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Steering Wheel-mounted Audio Controls
- Trip Computer
- Trailer Stability Control
- Traffic Sign Recognition
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Voice Recognition System
- Whiplash Protection System
- Windscreen - Solar Attenuating
- Warning Triangle
Optional Extras
- 230V Power Outlet - $160
- Adaptive Air Suspension - $3,600
- Air Suspension - $3,600
- Headlining Special - $500
- Heated Steering Wheel - $350
- Luxury Pack - $2,000
- Laminated Safety Glass - $750
- Lifestyle Pack - $3,600
- Metallic Paint - $1,900
- Massage Seats Front - $1,000
- Nappa Leather with Ventilation - $1,200
- Power Folding Headrest - Rear - $250
- Premium Package - $5,500
- Performance Sound System - $1,750
- Power Side Support - $500
- Solid Paint
- Sunroof - $3,000
- Premium Sound System - $4,500
- Tinted Windows - $950
- Versatility Pack - $3,100