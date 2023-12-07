Specifications for the 2020 Volvo Xc40 T4 Inscription (AWD). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2020 Volvo Xc40 T4 Inscription (AWD) 536 My21 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Tracking Front
|1601 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1626 mm
|Ground Clearance
|211 mm
|Wheelbase
|2702 mm
|Height
|1652 mm
|Length
|4425 mm
|Width
|1910 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1610 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2220 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2100 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|54 L
|CO2 Emissions
|183 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6B
|CO2 Extra
|148 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|246 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|183 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5000
|Torque RPM
|1700
|Maxiumum Torque
|300 Nm
|Makimum Power
|140 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/50 R19
|Rear Tyre
|235/50 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8Jx19
|Rear Rim Size
|8Jx19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Centre A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Lyvxzakadml123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Country Manufactured
|Sweden
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Second Row Seats- Manual Release
- 2 Stage Locking - Safe Function
- 302mm Rear Brakes
- 322mm Front Brakes
- Five Seat Interior
- Automatically Activated Hazard Lights
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Automatic Climate Control Filtered
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Alarm without Blocked Lock Mode
- Alarm Logic Base
- Alarm with Interior Movement Sensor
- Air Quality Sensor
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Android Auto
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Bag Hooks
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Bright Window Surrounds
- Blind Spot Information System
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Crystal Gear Knob
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Coat Hanger Hook/s
- Central Locking Interior Switch
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Central Locking Remote Control - Leather Clad
- CleanZone
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cushion Extension
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Driver Mode Selection
- Driver Seat Storage Drawer
- Display Screen 12.3 Inch
- Door Sill Finishers - Embossed/Personalised
- Driver Seat Height Adjustable
- Dynamic Chassis
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Front Centre Armrest
- Forward Collision Mitigation
- Front Cross Traffic Alert
- Fog Lights - Front with Cornering Function
- Fog Lights - LED
- Fuel Filler Flap Lock/Unlock by Remote
- Hill Descent Control
- Headrests Rear
- Humidity Sensor
- Hill Start Assist
- Hidden Tailpipes
- Headlight Washer System
- Interior Carpeted
- Engine Immobiliser
- Vehicle Jack
- Keyless Entry
- Lockable Cooled Glovebox
- Lights on Exterior Door Handles
- LED Headlights
- LED Cornering Lights
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Luggage Retention Strap
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Park Assist Front & Rear
- Power Child Locks
- Personal Profile
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power front seat Passenger
- Scuff Plate - Loadspace
- Power Lumbar Support Driver 4-way
- Power Lumbar Support Passenger 4-way
- Professional Navigation System
- Power Steering
- Passenger Seat Height Adjustable
- Performance Sound System
- Power Tailgate
- Private Locking
- Rain Sensor
- Rear Collision Mitigation
- Roof Rails - Bright Finish
- Remote Keyless Entry
- Retractable Rear View Mirrors
- Road Sign Assist
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Special Identifying Badging
- Skid Plates - Gloss
- Skid Plates - Silver - Front
- Skid Plates - Silver - Rear
- Smartphone Pack
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Tempered Glass Side & Rear Windows
- Traffic Jam Assist
- Trailer Module Preparation
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Touchscreen 9 inch
- USB Input Socket
- Voice Recognition System
- Wireless Phone Charge
- Whiplash Protection System
- Warning Triangle
Optional Extras
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,500
- Cargo Net on Rear Seat - $100
- Climate Pack - $700
- Heated Front Seats - $550
- Heated Rear Seats - $350
- Heated Steering Wheel - $350
- Heated Washer Jets - $100
- Lifestyle Pack - $3,000
- Lava Textile Floor & Door Inserts
- Metallic Paint Premium - $1,150
- Park Assist Pilot - $650
- Power Folding Headrest - Rear - $200
- Powered Panoramic Sunroof - $2,200
- Sport Chassis - $750
- Surround Camera System - $990
- Solid Paint
- Premium Sound System - $1,200
- Tinted Windows - Rear - $700
- Upholstery - Arianne Leather - Comfort
- Versatility Pack - $230
