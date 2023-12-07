WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Xc40
  4. T5 R-Design (AWD)

2020 Volvo Xc40 T5 R-Design (AWD) 536 My21 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

2020 Volvo Xc40 T5 R-Design (AWD) 536 My21 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Small

Specifications for the 2020 Volvo Xc40 T5 R-Design (AWD). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Volvo Xc40 News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1601 mm
Tracking Rear 1626 mm
Ground Clearance 211 mm
Wheelbase 2702 mm
Height 1652 mm
Length 4425 mm
Width 1910 mm
Kerb Weight 1584 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2220 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2100 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 54 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 176 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7.7 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6B
CO2 Extra 146 g/km
CO2 Urban 229 g/km
CO2 Combined 176 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 1800
Maxiumum Torque 350 Nm
Makimum Power 185 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/45 R20
Rear Tyre 245/45 R20
Front Rim Size 8Jx20
Rear Rim Size 8Jx20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Pass Side Centre A-Pillar
VIN Number Lyvxz16Adm2123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Small
Country Manufactured Sweden

Current Volvo Xc40 pricing and specs

Plus B4 Mhev 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD $53,900
Recharge Pure Electric 4D Wagon Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD $75,500
Recharge Twin Pure Electric 4D Wagon Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD $84,300
Ultimate B4 Bright Mhev 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $60,800
Ultimate B4 Dark Mhev 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $61,700