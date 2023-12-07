Specifications for the 2020 Volvo Xc60 D4 Inscription (AWD). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2020 Volvo Xc60 D4 Inscription (AWD) 246 My21 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic Geart
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1655 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1659 mm
|Ground Clearance
|216 mm
|Wheelbase
|2865 mm
|Height
|1658 mm
|Length
|4688 mm
|Width
|1902 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1865 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2400 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|143 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|5.4 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6B
|CO2 Extra
|133 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|161 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|143 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4250
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|400 Nm
|Makimum Power
|140 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/45 R20
|Rear Tyre
|255/45 R20
|Front Rim Size
|8X20
|Rear Rim Size
|8X20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Double Wishbone
|Rear Suspension
|Independent, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Centre A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Lyvuza8Ack1123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Sweden
Standard Features
- Second Row Seats- Manual Release
- 2 Stage Unlocking OFF
- 302mm Rear Brakes
- 322mm Front Brakes
- Climate Control - 4 Zone incl Cooled Glovebox
- Five Seat Interior
- Automatically Activated Hazard Lights
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Alarm without Blocked Lock Mode
- Alarm Logic Base
- Alarm with Interior Movement Sensor
- Air Quality Sensor
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Black Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Sills & Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Bright Side Deco
- Bright Window Surrounds
- Blind Spot Information System
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Bumper - Painted
- Curtain Airbags
- Cargo Cover
- Cloth Headlining
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Central Locking Interior Switch - Front Doors
- Central Locking Interior Switch - Rear Doors
- Central Locking Remote Control - Leather Clad
- CleanZone
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cross Traffic Assist
- Cushion Extension
- Chromed Wheel Protection Caps
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Driver Mode Selection
- Display Screen 12.3 Inch
- Door Sill Finishers - Embossed/Personalised
- Dynamic Chassis
- Emergency Assist
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Forward Collision Mitigation
- Front Grille Special
- Fog Lights Front - Cornering if LED Bending
- Headrests - Adjustable Rear Seats
- Hill Descent Control
- Heated Front Seats
- High Level Interior Lighting
- High Performance Sound System
- Humidity Sensor
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Head Up Display
- Headlight Washer System
- Interior Carpeted
- Intelligent Driver Information System
- Engine Immobiliser
- Vehicle Jack
- Lights on Exterior Door Handles
- LED Headlights Bending, Cornering if Fog Lights
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Leather Gear Knob
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multifilter
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Net Pocket on Tunnel
- Park Assist Pilot
- Park Assist Front & Rear
- Power Child Locks
- Puddle Door Lights
- Personal Profile - Power Steering
- Power front seats with memory
- Scuff Plate - Loadspace
- Power Lumbar Support Driver 4-way
- Power Lumbar Support Passenger 4-way
- Pilot Assist
- Professional Navigation System
- Power Opening Fuel Filler Door
- Power Tailgate
- Private Locking
- Rain Sensor
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Rear Collision Mitigation
- Rear Collision Warning
- Roof Rails - Bright Finish
- Remote Keyless Entry
- Retractable Rear View Mirrors
- Road Sign Information
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Surround Camera System
- Special Identifying Badging
- Smartphone Interface
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Steering Wheel Inlays
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Tempered Glass Side & Rear Windows
- Tailored Instrument Panel
- Transport Protection Cover - Opening for Tailgate
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Tilt Sensor
- Twin Tailpipes
- Towing Eyes
- USB Input Socket
- Voice Recognition System
- Wheel Finish - Diamond Cut
- With Outer Child Seats
- Wireless Phone Charge
- Wheel Plastic Protection Cap
- Whiplash protection System - Front Seats
Optional Extras
- Air Suspension with Four-C Active Chassis - $2,490
- 22 Inch Alloy Wheels - $5,000
- Climate Pack - $350
- Heated Steering Wheel - $350
- Heated Washer Jets - $100
- Load Protection Net - $100
- Lifestyle Pack - $3,600
- Leather Upholstery - Comfort
- Metallic Paint Premium - $1,900
- Massage Seats Front - $1,010
- Nappa Leather - Comfort - $2,950
- Power Folding Headrest - Rear - $300
- Powered Panoramic Sunroof - $2,950
- Sport Chassis - $850
- Solid Paint
- Premium Sound System - $4,000
- Premium Sound System - Harmon Kardon - $1,750
- Premium Sound System - Exchangeable Option - $2,250
- Tinted Windows - Rear - $650
- Upholstery - Wool Blend - Comfort
- Versatility Pack - $300
Current Volvo Xc60 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Plus B5 Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$72,100
|Recharge Ultimate T8 Phev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$99,400
|Recharge Plus T8 Phev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$90,700
|Ultimate B5 Bright Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$79,000
|Plus B5 Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$73,990
|Recharge Ultimate T8 Phev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$101,990
|Recharge Plus T8 Phev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$92,990
|Ultimate B5 Bright Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$80,990
|T8 Black Edition Phev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$103,990
|T8 Black Edition Phev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$101,400