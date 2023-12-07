Specifications for the 2020 Volvo Xc60 T6 R-Design (AWD). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2020 Volvo Xc60 T6 R-Design (AWD) 246 My20 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic Geart
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1668 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1673 mm
|Ground Clearance
|216 mm
|Wheelbase
|2865 mm
|Height
|1658 mm
|Length
|4688 mm
|Width
|1902 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1911 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2490 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2400 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|579 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|71 L
|CO2 Emissions
|183 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|155 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|233 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|183 g/km
|Engine
|S/C & T/C Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5700
|Torque RPM
|2200
|Maxiumum Torque
|400 Nm
|Makimum Power
|235 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/40 R21
|Rear Tyre
|255/40 R21
|Front Rim Size
|8.5X21
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5X21
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Centre A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Lyvuza2Ack1123456
|Country Manufactured
|Sweden
Standard Features
- Climate Control - 4 Zone
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Alarm with Interior Movement Sensor
- Active Park Assist
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Built In Outer Child Seats
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Chassis Control - Sports Chassis
- Cushion Extension
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Driver Mode Selection
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Forward Collision Warning
- Front Grille - Metallic Finish
- Fog Lights - Front
- Front Spoiler
- Hill Descent Control
- Headlining Special
- Humidity Sensor
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Head Up Display
- Inlays
- Engine Immobiliser
- LED Headlights
- Leather Gear Knob Special
- Leather Steering Wheel Special
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Navigation System
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Power front seats
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power Lumbar Support Front Seats
- Power Tailgate
- Rear Bumper Special
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Rear Collision Warning
- Roof Rails
- Rain Sensing Wipers & Light Sensor
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Surround Camera System
- Special Paint Finish Exterior Mirrors
- Start/Stop Button
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Tyre Repair Kit
- Voice Recognition System
- Whiplash Protection System
- Warning Triangle
Optional Extras
- 230V Power Outlet - $160
- Adaptive Air Suspension - $2,490
- Alloy Wheels Special 20 Inch - $1,850
- Heated Steering Wheel - $350
- Luxury Pack - $3,200
- Lifestyle Pack - $3,500
- Leather Upholstery Special - $800
- Metallic Paint - $1,900
- Massage Seats Front - $1,010
- Power Folding Headrest - Rear - $300
- Premium Package - $5,300
- Performance Sound System - $1,750
- Power Side Support - $450
- Solid Paint
- Panoramic Sunroof - $2,950
- Premium Sound System - $4,500
- Tinted Windows - $650
- Versatility Pack - $2,000
Current Volvo Xc60 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Plus B5 Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$72,100
|Recharge Ultimate T8 Phev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$99,400
|Recharge Plus T8 Phev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$90,700
|Ultimate B5 Bright Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$79,000
|Plus B5 Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$73,990
|Recharge Ultimate T8 Phev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$101,990
|Recharge Plus T8 Phev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$92,990
|Ultimate B5 Bright Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$80,990
|T8 Black Edition Phev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$103,990
|T8 Black Edition Phev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$101,400