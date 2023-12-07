Specifications for the 2020 Volvo Xc60 T6 R-Design (AWD). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2020 Volvo Xc60 T6 R-Design (AWD) 246 My21 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic Geart
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1655 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1659 mm
|Ground Clearance
|216 mm
|Wheelbase
|2865 mm
|Height
|1658 mm
|Length
|4688 mm
|Width
|1902 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1911 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2400 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|71 L
|CO2 Emissions
|183 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6B
|CO2 Extra
|155 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|233 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|183 g/km
|Engine
|S/C & T/C Mpfi
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|4500
|Maxiumum Torque
|440 Nm
|Makimum Power
|246 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/40 R21
|Rear Tyre
|255/40 R21
|Front Rim Size
|8.5X21
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5X21
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Double Wishbone
|Rear Suspension
|Independent, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Centre A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Lyvuza2Ack1123456
|Country Manufactured
|Sweden
Standard Features
- Second Row Seats- Manual Release
- 2 Stage Unlocking OFF
- 320mm Rear Brakes
- 345mm Front Brakes
- Climate Control - 4 Zone incl Cooled Glovebox
- Five Seat Interior
- Automatically Activated Hazard Lights
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Alarm without Blocked Lock Mode
- Alarm Logic Base
- Alarm with Interior Movement Sensor
- Active Noise Control - Engine Order Enhancement
- Air Quality Sensor
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Black Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Sills & Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Black Exterior Mirrors
- Black Wheel Arch Flares
- Blind Spot Information System
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Bumper - Painted R-design
- Curtain Airbags
- Cargo Cover
- Cloth Headlining
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Central Locking Interior Switch - Front Doors
- Central Locking Interior Switch - Rear Doors
- Central Locking Remote Control - Leather Clad
- CleanZone
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cross Traffic Assist
- Cushion Extension
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Driver Mode Selection
- Display Screen 12.3 Inch
- Door Sill Finishers - Embossed/Personalised
- Emergency Assist
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Forward Collision Mitigation
- Fog Lights Front - Cornering if LED Bending
- Gloss Black Window Trim Strips
- Headrests - Adjustable Rear Seats
- Hill Descent Control
- Heated Front Seats
- High Level Interior Lighting
- High Performance Sound System
- Humidity Sensor
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Head Up Display
- Headlight Washer System
- Interior Carpeted
- Intelligent Driver Information System
- Engine Immobiliser
- Vehicle Jack
- Lights on Exterior Door Handles
- LED Headlights Bending, Cornering if Fog Lights
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Leather Gear Knob
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Leather Sports Steering Wheel
- Multifilter
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Net Pocket on Tunnel
- Park Assist Pilot
- Park Assist Front & Rear
- Power Child Locks
- Puddle Door Lights
- Personal Profile - Power Steering
- Power front seats with memory
- Scuff Plate - Loadspace
- Power Lumbar Support Driver 4-way
- Power Lumbar Support Passenger 4-way
- Pilot Assist
- Professional Navigation System
- Power Opening Fuel Filler Door
- Power Tailgate
- Private Locking
- Rain Sensor
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Rear Collision Mitigation
- Rear Collision Warning
- R-Design Grille
- R-Design Pedals
- R-Design Sports Chassis
- Roof Rails - Black Finish
- Roof Rails - Gloss Finish
- Remote Keyless Entry
- Retractable Rear View Mirrors
- Road Sign Information
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Sport Chassis
- Surround Camera System
- Special Identifying Badging
- Smartphone Interface
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Steering Wheel Inlays
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Tempered Glass Side & Rear Windows
- Tailored Instrument Panel
- Transport Protection Cover - Opening for Tailgate
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Tilt Sensor
- Twin Tailpipes
- Towing Eyes
- USB Input Socket
- Voice Recognition System
- Wheel Finish - Matte
- With Outer Child Seats
- Wireless Phone Charge
- Whiplash protection System - Front Seats
Optional Extras
- Air Suspension with Four-C Active Chassis - $2,490
- 22 Inch Alloy Wheels - $3,700
- Climate Pack - $350
- Heated Steering Wheel - $350
- Heated Washer Jets - $100
- Load Protection Net - $100
- Lifestyle Pack - $3,600
- Metallic Paint Premium - $1,900
- Massage Seats Front - $1,010
- Nappa Leather/Textile Upholstery - R-Design (RGAR)
- Nappa Leather/Textile Upholstery - R-Design (RG0R)
- Nappa Leather - Comfort - $2,950
- Power Folding Headrest - Rear - $300
- Powered Panoramic Sunroof - $2,950
- Solid Paint
- Premium Sound System - $4,000
- Premium Sound System - Harmon Kardon - $1,750
- Premium Sound System - Exchangeable Option - $2,250
- Tinted Windows - Rear - $650
- Versatility Pack - $300
Current Volvo Xc60 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Plus B5 Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$72,100
|Recharge Ultimate T8 Phev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$99,400
|Recharge Plus T8 Phev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$90,700
|Ultimate B5 Bright Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$79,000
|Plus B5 Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$73,990
|Recharge Ultimate T8 Phev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$101,990
|Recharge Plus T8 Phev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$92,990
|Ultimate B5 Bright Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$80,990
|T8 Black Edition Phev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$103,990
|T8 Black Edition Phev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$101,400