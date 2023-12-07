Specifications for the 2020 Volvo Xc60 T8 Phev Polestar (AWD). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2020 Volvo Xc60 T8 Phev Polestar (AWD) 246 My21 2.0L Hybrid 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic Geart
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1655 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1659 mm
|Ground Clearance
|216 mm
|Wheelbase
|2865 mm
|Height
|1658 mm
|Length
|4688 mm
|Width
|1902 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2118 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2100 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|CO2 Emissions
|50 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded/Electric
|Fuel Economy City
|2.2 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6B
|CO2 Extra
|139 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|50 g/km
|Engine
|S/C & T/C Mpfi
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|4500
|Maxiumum Torque
|430 Nm
|Makimum Power
|246 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/40 R21
|Rear Tyre
|255/40 R21
|Front Rim Size
|8.5X21
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5X21
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Double Wishbone
|Rear Suspension
|Independent, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Centre A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Lyvuzbuadlb123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Sweden
Standard Features
- Second Row Seats- Manual Release
- 2 Stage Unlocking OFF
- 320mm Rear Brakes
- 400mm Front Brakes
- Five Seat Interior
- Automatically Activated Hazard Lights
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Alarm without Blocked Lock Mode
- Alarm Logic Base
- Alarm with Interior Movement Sensor
- Active Noise Control - Engine Order Enhancement
- Air Quality Sensor
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Black Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Sills & Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Black Exterior Mirrors
- Blind Spot Information System
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Bumper - Painted
- Curtain Airbags
- Cargo Cover
- Cloth Headlining
- Charging Cable
- Charging Cable Bag
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Chassis - Polestar
- Central Locking Interior Switch - Front Doors
- Central Locking Interior Switch - Rear Doors
- Central Locking Remote Control - Leather Clad
- CleanZone
- Connector (EU Type)
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cross Traffic Assist
- Cushion Extension
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Driver Mode Selection
- Display Screen 12.3 Inch
- Door Sill Finishers - Embossed/Personalised
- Emergency Assist
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Electric Motor
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Electric Rear Axle Drive
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Forward Collision Mitigation
- Front Grille Special
- Gloss Black Window Trim Strips
- Hill Descent Control
- Heated Front Seats
- High Level Interior Lighting
- Humidity Sensor
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Hinged Side Windows 2nd Row
- Head Up Display
- High Voltage Coolant Heater
- Headlight Washer System
- Hybrid Drive System
- Interior Carpeted
- Intelligent Driver Information System
- Engine Immobiliser
- Luggage Compartment Nets
- Lights on Exterior Door Handles
- LED Headlights Bending, Cornering if Fog Lights
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Leather Gear Knob
- Lithium-ion Battery
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Load Protection Net
- Leather Sports Steering Wheel
- Multifilter
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Net Pocket on Tunnel
- Park Assist Pilot
- Park Assist Front & Rear
- Power Child Locks
- Puddle Door Lights
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Personal Profile - Power Steering
- Power Folding Headrest - Rear
- Power front seats with memory
- Scuff Plate - Loadspace
- Power Lumbar Support Driver 4-way
- Power Lumbar Support Passenger 4-way
- Pilot Assist
- Professional Navigation System
- Power Opening Fuel Filler Door
- Preventilation/Prolonged Heating - Engine Shut Off
- Powered Panoramic Sunroof
- Power Tailgate
- Private Locking
- Rain Sensor
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Rear Collision Mitigation
- Rear Collision Warning
- R-Design Pedals
- Roof Rails - Black Finish
- Roof Rails - Gloss Finish
- Remote Keyless Entry
- Retractable Rear View Mirrors
- Road Sign Information
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Surround Camera System
- Special Identifying Badging
- Smartphone Interface
- Premium Sound System
- Subwoofer
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Steering Wheel Inlays
- Tempered Glass Side & Rear Windows
- Tailored Instrument Panel
- Transport Protection Cover - Opening for Tailgate
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Tyre Repair Kit
- Tilt Sensor
- Twin Tailpipes
- Towing Eyes
- Tinted Windows - Rear
- USB Input Socket
- Voice Recognition System
- Wheels Polished
- With Outer Child Seats
- Wireless Phone Charge
- Whiplash protection System - Front Seats
Optional Extras
- Air Suspension with Four-C Active Chassis - $2,490
- 22 Inch Alloy Wheels - $3,700
- Metallic Paint Premium
- Nappa Leather/Textile Upholstery - R-Design (RG0R)
Current Volvo Xc60 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Plus B5 Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$72,100
|Recharge Ultimate T8 Phev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$99,400
|Recharge Plus T8 Phev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$90,700
|Ultimate B5 Bright Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$79,000
|Plus B5 Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$73,990
|Recharge Ultimate T8 Phev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$101,990
|Recharge Plus T8 Phev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$92,990
|Ultimate B5 Bright Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$80,990
|T8 Black Edition Phev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$103,990
|T8 Black Edition Phev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$101,400