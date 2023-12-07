WhichCar
2020 Volvo Xc60 T8 Polestar (Hybrid) 246 My20 2.0L Hybrid 4D Wagon

2020 Volvo Xc60 T8 Polestar (Hybrid) 246 My20 2.0L Hybrid 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Hybrid
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic Geart
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 2020 Volvo Xc60 T8 Polestar (Hybrid). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1668 mm
Tracking Rear 1673 mm
Ground Clearance 216 mm
Wheelbase 2865 mm
Height 1658 mm
Length 4688 mm
Width 1902 mm
Kerb Weight 2105 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2700 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2100 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 595 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 50 L
Fuel Hybrid
CO2 Emissions 50 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded/Electric
Fuel Economy City 2.2 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 139 g/km
CO2 Combined 50 g/km

Engine
Engine S/C & T/C Mpfi
Power RPM 5700
Torque RPM 2200
Maxiumum Torque 400 Nm
Makimum Power 235 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/40 R21
Rear Tyre 255/40 R21
Front Rim Size 8.5X21
Rear Rim Size 8.5X21

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Pass Side Centre A-Pillar
VIN Number Lyvuzbaadk1123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium
Country Manufactured Sweden

Current Volvo Xc60 pricing and specs

Plus B5 Mhev 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $72,100
Recharge Ultimate T8 Phev 4D Wagon 2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $99,400
Recharge Plus T8 Phev 4D Wagon 2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $90,700
Ultimate B5 Bright Mhev 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $79,000
Plus B5 Mhev 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $73,990