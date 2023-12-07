Specifications for the 2020 Volvo Xc90 D5 Momentum (AWD). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2020 Volvo Xc90 D5 Momentum (AWD) 256 My20 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic Geart
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1665 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1667 mm
|Ground Clearance
|238 mm
|Wheelbase
|2984 mm
|Height
|1776 mm
|Length
|4950 mm
|Width
|2008 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1970 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2750 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2250 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|780 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|71 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|154 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|5.9 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|147 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|166 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|154 g/km
|Engine
|Twin Turbo Cdi
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|2250
|Maxiumum Torque
|480 Nm
|Makimum Power
|173 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/55 R19
|Rear Tyre
|235/55 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8X19
|Rear Rim Size
|8X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Centre A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Yv1Lf68Ach1000000
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Country Manufactured
|Sweden
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Climate Control - 4 Zone
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Climate Control A/C Special
- Adaptive Cruise Control Pack
- Active High Beam Control
- Adaptive Headlights w/Auto Levelling & Cornering
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- City Brake Support Forward & Reverse
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- City Safety
- Cross Traffic Recognition
- Driver Awareness Alert
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Electric Power Steering
- Forward Collision Warning
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Hill Descent Control
- Hill Holder
- Humidity Sensor
- Head Up Display
- Headlight Washer System
- Engine Immobiliser
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Park Assist 2
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power Lumbar Support Driver Seat
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power front seat Passenger
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Tailgate
- Rear Collision Warning
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Whiplash Protection System
Optional Extras
- 230V Power Outlet - $125
- Adaptive Air Suspension - $3,600
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels - $2,850
- Alloy Wheels Special 19 Inch
- Compact disc player - $160
- Comfort Pack - $700
- Heated Rear Seats - $400
- Laminated Safety Glass - $750
- Lifestyle Pack - $3,700
- Metallic Paint - $1,900
- Nappa Leather - $1,750
- Nappa Leather R-Design - $1,200
- Power Folding Headrest - Rear - $275
- Performance Sound System - $1,750
- Solid Paint
- Panoramic Sunroof - $3,000
- Sports Steering Wheel - $200
- Tinted Windows - $950
- Versatility Pack - $3,000
- Wood Grain Trim - $500
Current Volvo Xc90 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Recharge Ultimate T8 Phev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$125,800
|Ultimate B5 Bright Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$98,500
|Ultimate B6 Bright Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$106,300
|Recharge Ultimate T8 Phev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$128,990
|Ultimate B5 Bright Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$100,990
|Ultimate B6 Bright Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$108,990