Specifications for the 2020 Volvo Xc90 T6 R-Design (AWD). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2020 Volvo Xc90 T6 R-Design (AWD) 256 My21 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic Geart
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1665 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1667 mm
|Ground Clearance
|238 mm
|Wheelbase
|2984 mm
|Height
|1776 mm
|Length
|4953 mm
|Width
|2008 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2043 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2750 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2400 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|71 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|199 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8.5 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|171 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|248 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|199 g/km
|Engine
|S/C & T/C Mpfi
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|4500
|Maxiumum Torque
|440 Nm
|Makimum Power
|246 kW
|Front Tyre
|275/35 R22
|Rear Tyre
|275/35 R22
|Front Rim Size
|9X22
|Rear Rim Size
|9X22
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Centre A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Yv1Lfa2Ach1000000
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Country Manufactured
|Sweden
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Second Row Seats- Manual Release
- 2 Stage Unlocking OFF
- 320mm Rear Brakes
- 354mm Front Brakes
- Climate Control - 4 Zone incl Cooled Glovebox
- Seven Seat Interior
- Automatically Activated Hazard Lights
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Alarm without Blocked Lock Mode
- Alarm Logic Base
- Alarm with Interior Movement Sensor
- Active Noise Control - Engine Order Enhancement
- Air Quality Sensor
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Auxiliary Input Socket
- Bag Hooks
- Body Coloured Sills & Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Black Exterior Mirrors
- Black Headliner
- Bright Side Deco
- Blind Spot Information System
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Bumper - Painted R-design
- Curtain Airbags
- Cargo Divider
- Cargo Cover - Semi Automatic
- Cloth Headlining
- Cup Holders - Rear Seats
- Central Locking Interior Switch - Front Doors
- Central Locking Remote Control - Leather Clad
- CleanZone
- Cavity Noise Damping Tyres
- Connector (EU Type)
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Centre Rear Seat
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cushion Extension
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Dual Integrated Tailpipes
- Driver Mode Selection
- Display Screen 12.3 Inch
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Forward Collision Mitigation
- Front Cross Traffic Alert
- Gloss Black Window Trim Strips
- Headrests - Adjustable Rear Seats
- Hill Descent Control
- Heated Front Seats
- High Level Interior Lighting
- High Performance Sound System
- Humidity Sensor
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Head Up Display
- Headlight Washer System
- Interior Carpeted
- Illuminated Door Sill Panels
- Engine Immobiliser
- Illuminated & Personalised Metal Treadplates
- Vehicle Jack
- Luggage Compartment Nets
- Lights on Exterior Door Handles
- LED Headlights Bending, Cornering if Fog Lights
- Leather Gear Knob
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multifilter
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Manual Sunblinds - Rear Side Windows
- Nappa Leather R-Design
- Number Plate Adapter
- Net Pocket on Tunnel
- Park Assist Pilot
- Park Assist Front & Rear
- Painted Wheel Arches
- Power Child Locks
- Puddle Door Lights
- Performance Exterior Design Elements
- Personal Profile - Power Steering
- Power front seats
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power front seat Passenger/memory
- Scuff Plate - Loadspace
- Power Lumbar Support Driver 4-way
- Power Lumbar Support Passenger 4-way
- Pilot Assist
- Professional Navigation System
- Power Opening Fuel Filler Door
- Power Tailgate
- Private Locking
- Rain Sensor
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Rear Collision Mitigation
- Rear Collision Warning
- Remote Keyless Entry
- Retractable Rear View Mirrors
- Road Sign Information
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Storage Compartment - Luggage Compartment Sides
- Surround Camera System
- Special Identifying Badging
- Smartphone Interface
- Storage Recess - Under Floor in Rear Cargo Area
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Touring Chassis
- Tempered Glass Side & Rear Windows
- Tailored Instrument Panel
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Third Row Armrest/ Cupholder & Storage LH/RH Side
- Third Row Cold Climate Pack
- Third Row Seats
- Tilt Sensor
- Towing Eyes
- Upholstery - Wool Blend - Comfort
- Voice Recognition System
- Wireless Phone Charge
- Wheel Plastic Protection Cap
- Whiplash protection System - Front Seats
- Warning Triangle
Optional Extras
- Air Suspension with Four-C Active Chassis - $3,600
- Alloy Wheels Special 22 Inch - $2,000
- Climate Pack - $600
- Compass Display - $100
- Heated Rear Seats - $300
- Heated Steering Wheel - $300
- Heated Washer Jets - $100
- Lifestyle Pack - $3,800
- Metallic Paint Premium - $1,900
- Massage Seats Front - $1,050
- Nappa Leather - Comfort - $2,950
- Nappa Leather/Nubuk Textile Upholstery - R-Design
- Nubuck Headlining - $1,500
- Power Folding Headrest - Rear - $275
- Powered Panoramic Sunroof - $3,000
- Solid Paint
- Premium Sound System - $4,200
- Premium Sound System - Harmon Kardon - $1,750
- Premium Sound System - Exchangeable Option - $2,450
- Tinted Windows - Rear - $950
- USB Input Socket
- Versatility Pack - $300
Current Volvo Xc90 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Recharge Ultimate T8 Phev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$125,800
|Ultimate B5 Bright Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$98,500
|Ultimate B6 Bright Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$106,300
|Recharge Ultimate T8 Phev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$128,990
|Ultimate B5 Bright Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$100,990
|Ultimate B6 Bright Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$108,990