WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Xc90
  4. T8 R-Design Hybrid (AWD)

2020 Volvo Xc90 T8 R-Design Hybrid (AWD) 256 My20 2.0L Hybrid 4D Wagon

2020 Volvo Xc90 T8 R-Design Hybrid (AWD) 256 My20 2.0L Hybrid 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Hybrid
Seats 7
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic Geart
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 2020 Volvo Xc90 T8 R-Design Hybrid (AWD). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Volvo Xc90 News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1673 mm
Tracking Rear 1676 mm
Ground Clearance 238 mm
Wheelbase 2984 mm
Height 1776 mm
Length 4950 mm
Width 2008 mm
Kerb Weight 2296 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3010 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2400 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 707 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 50 L
Fuel Hybrid
CO2 Emissions 49 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded/Electric
Fuel Economy City 2.1 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 134 g/km
CO2 Combined 49 g/km

Engine
Engine S/C & T/C Mpfi
Power RPM 5700
Torque RPM 2200
Maxiumum Torque 400 Nm
Makimum Power 235 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 275/45 R20
Rear Tyre 275/45 R20
Front Rim Size 9X20
Rear Rim Size 9X20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Pass Side Centre A-Pillar
VIN Number Yv1Lfbaadg1000000
Vehicle Segment SUV Large
Country Manufactured Sweden

Current Volvo Xc90 pricing and specs

Recharge Ultimate T8 Phev 4D Wagon 2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $125,800
Ultimate B5 Bright Mhev 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $98,500
Ultimate B6 Bright Mhev 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $106,300
Recharge Ultimate T8 Phev 4D Wagon 2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $128,990
Ultimate B5 Bright Mhev 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $100,990
Ultimate B6 Bright Mhev 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $108,990