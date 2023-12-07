Specifications for the 2021 Abarth 595C Series 4. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2021 Abarth 595C Series 4 1.4L Petrol 2D Convertible
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Micro
|Tracking Front
|1415 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1408 mm
|Ground Clearance
|118 mm
|Wheelbase
|2300 mm
|Height
|1485 mm
|Length
|3657 mm
|Width
|1627 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1035 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|800 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|400 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|35 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|139 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Combined
|139 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|3000
|Maxiumum Torque
|206 Nm
|Makimum Power
|107 kW
|Front Tyre
|195/45 R16
|Rear Tyre
|195/45 R16
|Front Rim Size
|7Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|7Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Solid
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|150 km
|VIN Location
|Rhs - On Floor In Boot Comp
|Compliance Location
|Lhs - On Floor In Boot Comp
|VIN Number
|Zfa31200012345678
|Vehicle Segment
|Micro
|Country Manufactured
|Poland
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Air Conditioning
- Active Suspension
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Chrome Exterior Door Handles
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cloth Trim
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driver Mode Selection
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Driver Seat Height Adjustable
- Electric Power Steering
- Electronic Stability Control
- Fog Lights - Front
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Head Airbags
- Halogen Headlights
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Rear
- Leather Accented Gear Knob
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Personalised Floor Mats
- Power front seat Passenger/memory
- Power Mirrors
- Power Windows
- Red Brake Calipers
- Rear Window Demister
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sports Exhaust System
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sports Pedals
- Twin Exhaust
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Tyre Repair Kit
Optional Extras
- Alloy Wheels Special - $400
- Leather Trim Special - $2,000
- Metallic Paint - $500
- Solid Paint - $500
- Premium Sound System - $900
- Tri-Coat Paint - $1,000
- Tinted Windows - $300
- Xenon Headlights - $1,000