Specifications for the 2021 Alfa Romeo 4C 33 Stradale Tributo Coupe. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2021 Alfa Romeo 4C 33 Stradale Tributo Coupe 1.7L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1639 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1606 mm
|Ground Clearance
|102 mm
|Wheelbase
|2380 mm
|Height
|1184 mm
|Length
|3990 mm
|Width
|1868 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1025 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|40 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|157 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.8 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|115 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|228 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|157 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|2200
|Maxiumum Torque
|350 Nm
|Makimum Power
|177 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/45 R17
|Rear Tyre
|235/40 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7X17
|Rear Rim Size
|8X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|17000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|150 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Rear Door Pillar
|VIN Number
|Zar96000012345678
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Italy
Standard Features
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Bi-LED Headlights
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cruise Control
- Central Exhaust System
- Carbon Fibre Door Mirrors
- Carbon Fibre Facia Vents
- Carbon Fibre Monocage
- Carbon Fibre Roof
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dashboard Inserts
- Dual Mode Exhaust System
- Electronic Stability Program
- Front Air Intakes - Black
- Hill Holder
- Engine Immobiliser
- Launch Mode Control
- Leather Trim
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Numbered Badge - Interior
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Personalised Floor Mats
- Power Mirrors
- Rear Diffuser - Black
- Rear Lights - LED
- Special Identifying Badging
- Sound System with 4 Speakers
- Premium Sound System
- Traction Control System
- Twin Exhaust
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Tyre Repair Kit
- Upholstery - Two-tone
- Wheel Finish - Gold
Optional Extras
- Paint Colour Special