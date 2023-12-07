WhichCar
2021 Alfa Romeo 4C Coupe Series 1 1.7L Petrol 2D Coupe

2021 Alfa Romeo 4C Coupe Series 1 1.7L Petrol 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2021 Alfa Romeo 4C Coupe. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1639 mm
Tracking Rear 1606 mm
Ground Clearance 102 mm
Wheelbase 2380 mm
Height 1184 mm
Length 3990 mm
Width 1868 mm
Kerb Weight 1025 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 40 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 157 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6.8 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 115 g/km
CO2 Urban 228 g/km
CO2 Combined 157 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 2200
Maxiumum Torque 350 Nm
Makimum Power 177 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/45 R17
Rear Tyre 235/40 R18
Front Rim Size 7X17
Rear Rim Size 8X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 17000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 150 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Driver Side Rear Door Pillar
VIN Number Zar96000012345678
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Italy