2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia Gtam My21 2.9L Petrol 4D Sedan

2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia Gtam My21 2.9L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia Gtam. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1580 mm
Tracking Rear 1654 mm
Wheelbase 2820 mm
Length 4669 mm
Width 1923 mm
Kerb Weight 1580 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 58 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 226 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 9.6 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 172 g/km
CO2 Urban 321 g/km
CO2 Combined 226 g/km

Engine
Engine Bi Turbo Dir F/Inj
Power RPM 6500
Torque RPM 2500
Maxiumum Torque 600 Nm
Makimum Power 397 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 265/30 R20
Rear Tyre 285/30 R20
Front Rim Size 9.5Jx20
Rear Rim Size 10.5Jx20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent Double Wishbone
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 150 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Rh Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Zareae?V??7123456
Vehicle Segment Medium From 60K
Country Manufactured Italy

Current Alfa Romeo Giulia pricing and specs

Ti 4D Sedan 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD $67,200
Quadrifoglio 100 Anniversario 4D Sedan 2.9L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD $160,000
Quadrifoglio 4D Sedan 2.9L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD $147,600
Veloce 4D Sedan 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD $73,400
Ti 4D Sedan 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD $69,950
Quadrifoglio 100 Anniversario 4D Sedan 2.9L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD $166,700
Quadrifoglio 4D Sedan 2.9L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD $153,700
Veloce 4D Sedan 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD $76,450