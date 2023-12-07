Specifications for the 2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia Gtam. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia Gtam My21 2.9L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1580 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1654 mm
|Wheelbase
|2820 mm
|Length
|4669 mm
|Width
|1923 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1580 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|58 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|226 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|9.6 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|172 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|321 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|226 g/km
|Engine
|Bi Turbo Dir F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6500
|Torque RPM
|2500
|Maxiumum Torque
|600 Nm
|Makimum Power
|397 kW
|Front Tyre
|265/30 R20
|Rear Tyre
|285/30 R20
|Front Rim Size
|9.5Jx20
|Rear Rim Size
|10.5Jx20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent Double Wishbone
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|150 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Rh Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Zareae?V??7123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium From 60K
|Country Manufactured
|Italy
Standard Features
- 2 Seat Interior
- 360mm Rear Brakes
- 390mm Front Brakes
- Anodized Brake Calipers
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Alcantara Wrapped Rear Bulkhead
- Black Seatbelts
- Carbon-Ceramic Brakes
- Central Exhaust System
- Carbon Fibre Door Mirrors
- Carbon Fibre Front End
- Carbon Fibre Front Grille
- Carbon Fibre Roof
- Carbon Fibre Sports Seats
- Contrast Stitching - Dashboard
- DNA Pro
- Experience Pack
- Full Alcantara Wrapped Interior
- Front Splitter
- HMI with Launch Control Function`
- Integrated Infotainment System
- Engine Immobiliser
- Interior Accents - Matte Carbon
- Lexan Rear Window
- Lexan Rear Windows 2nd Row
- Numbered Badge - Interior
- Painted Brake Calipers
- Performance / Sports Tyres
- Race Mode
- Rear Aero Wing
- Rear Diffuser - Carbon Fibre
- Sports Harness - Driver 6 point
- Sports Harness - Passenger 6 point
- Side Skirts
- Single Nut Wheels
- Touchscreen 8.8 inch
- Tinted Windows
- Upgraded Aerokit - Front & Rear
- Widened Front & Rear Tracks
Optional Extras
- 6 Point Seat Belt - Coloured - $1,750
- Painted Brake Calipers - Premium - $1,250
- Premium Paint
- Rollover Bars - Painted - $1,250
Current Alfa Romeo Giulia pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Ti 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$67,200
|Quadrifoglio 100 Anniversario 4D Sedan
|2.9L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$160,000
|Quadrifoglio 4D Sedan
|2.9L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$147,600
|Veloce 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$73,400
|Ti 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$69,950
|Quadrifoglio 100 Anniversario 4D Sedan
|2.9L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$166,700
|Quadrifoglio 4D Sedan
|2.9L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$153,700
|Veloce 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$76,450