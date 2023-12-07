WhichCar
2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio My20 2.9L Petrol 4D Sedan

2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio My20 2.9L Petrol 4D Sedan details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1555 mm
Tracking Rear 1607 mm
Ground Clearance 100 mm
Wheelbase 2820 mm
Height 1436 mm
Length 4643 mm
Width 1860 mm
Kerb Weight 1585 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 58 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 189 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 8.2 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6B
CO2 Extra 132 g/km
CO2 Urban 287 g/km
CO2 Combined 189 g/km

Engine
Engine Twin Turbo Dir F/Inj
Power RPM 6500
Torque RPM 2500
Maxiumum Torque 600 Nm
Makimum Power 375 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/35 Zr19
Rear Tyre 285/30 Zr19
Front Rim Size 8.5Jx19
Rear Rim Size 10Jx19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Cross Drilled Brake Rotors
Rear Brakes Cross Drilled Brake Rotors
Front Suspension Double Wishbone, Front Alfa Link, Semi Virtual Steering Axle
Rear Suspension Link With Vertical Rod, Rear Alfa Link

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 150 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Rh Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Zareae?U??7123456
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Italy

Current Alfa Romeo Giulia pricing and specs

Ti 4D Sedan 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD $67,200
Quadrifoglio 100 Anniversario 4D Sedan 2.9L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD $160,000
Quadrifoglio 4D Sedan 2.9L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD $147,600
Veloce 4D Sedan 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD $73,400
Ti 4D Sedan 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD $69,950
Quadrifoglio 100 Anniversario 4D Sedan 2.9L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD $166,700
Quadrifoglio 4D Sedan 2.9L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD $153,700
Veloce 4D Sedan 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD $76,450