Specifications for the 2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio My21 2.9L Petrol 4D Sedan
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1555 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1607 mm
|Ground Clearance
|100 mm
|Wheelbase
|2820 mm
|Height
|1436 mm
|Length
|4643 mm
|Width
|1860 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1585 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|58 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|189 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8.2 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6B
|CO2 Extra
|132 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|287 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|189 g/km
|Engine
|Twin Turbo Dir F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6500
|Torque RPM
|2500
|Maxiumum Torque
|600 Nm
|Makimum Power
|375 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/35 Zr19
|Rear Tyre
|285/30 Zr19
|Front Rim Size
|8.5Jx19
|Rear Rim Size
|10Jx19
|Front Brakes
|Cross Drilled Brake Rotors
|Rear Brakes
|Cross Drilled Brake Rotors
|Front Suspension
|Double Wishbone, Front Alfa Link, Semi Virtual Steering Axle
|Rear Suspension
|Link With Vertical Rod, Rear Alfa Link
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|150 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Rh Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Zareae?U??7123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium From 60K
|Country Manufactured
|Italy
Standard Features
- 3D Navigation
- Active Aero Splitter
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Active Blind Spot Assist
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Active Suspension
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Adaptive Front Lighting System
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Alarm System with Hood System
- Alfa Rotary Control
- Air Quality Package
- Alloy Sports Pedals
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Active Torque Vectoring System
- Android Auto
- Audio Streaming
- Auxiliary Input Socket
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Bonnet Heat Extraction Scoops
- Bi-Xenon Headlights
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cross Drilled Brake Rotors
- Cylinder Deactivation System
- Carbon Fibre Bonnet
- Carbon Fibre Roof
- Carbon Fibre Side Skirts
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Driver Behaviour Warning
- Dual Mode Exhaust System
- Driver Mode Selection
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electric Power Steering
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Glovebox Compartment
- Glovebox Cooler
- Gloss Black Window Trim Strips
- Head Airbags - 2nd Row Seats (side)
- Head Airbags - Front Seats (side)
- Heated Front Seats
- Headlining Special
- Headrests Front
- Heated Rear Seats
- Headlight Washer System
- Instrument Cluster Display - 7.0 Inch
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intrusion Sensor
- Intelligent Speed Assist
- Interior Accents - Carbon Fibre
- Leather Armrest - Front
- Leather Dashboard
- Lights on Exterior Door Handles
- Leather Door Trim Package
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Passive Entry
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Power Front Seat Driver 8 Way
- Power Front Seat Passenger 8 Way
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power Lumbar Support Driver 4-way
- Power Lumbar Support Passenger 4-way
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Performance / Sports Tyres
- Power Seat Bolster Adjustment
- Power Steering Variable
- Premium Steering Wheel
- Quad-Tip Exhaust
- Roadside Assist Support Package
- Red Brake Calipers
- Rear Diffuser
- Rear Privacy Glass - Rear & Side Windows
- Rear Seat Air Ducting
- Rear Spoiler - Carbon Fibre
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Sound System with 14 Speakers
- Premium Sound System - Harmon Kardon
- Subwoofer
- Surround Sound System
- Sunvisor with Vanity Mirror - Driver
- TFT Instrument Cluster
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Tyre Repair Kit
- Touchscreen 8.8 inch
- Touchscreen Connect
- Traffic Sign Recognition
- Upholstery - Premium Leather/Alcantara
- USB Input Socket
- USB Charging Port/s - Rear
- Wireless Charging Pad
- Windscreen - Solar Attenuating
Optional Extras
- Alloy Wheels Special 19 Inch - $1,300
- Black Brake Calipers - $1,000
- Carbon-Ceramic Brakes - $13,500
- Carbon Fibre Seats - $8,250
- Metallic Paint - $1,800
- Standard Paint
- Tri-Coat Paint - $3,650
- Yellow Brake Calipers - $1,000
Current Alfa Romeo Giulia pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Ti 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$67,200
|Quadrifoglio 100 Anniversario 4D Sedan
|2.9L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$160,000
|Quadrifoglio 4D Sedan
|2.9L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$147,600
|Veloce 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$73,400
|Ti 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$69,950
|Quadrifoglio 100 Anniversario 4D Sedan
|2.9L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$166,700
|Quadrifoglio 4D Sedan
|2.9L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$153,700
|Veloce 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$76,450