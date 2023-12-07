WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Alfa Romeo
  3. Stelvio
  4. Quadrifoglio

2021 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio Series 2 My21 2.9L Petrol 4D Wagon

f4391ec6/2021 alfa romeo stelvio quadrifoglio 2 9l petrol 4d wagon 04d3015c
2021 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio Series 2 My21 2.9L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 2021 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Alfa Romeo Stelvio News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1622 mm
Tracking Rear 1675 mm
Ground Clearance 201 mm
Wheelbase 2818 mm
Height 1689 mm
Length 4702 mm
Width 1955 mm
Kerb Weight 1830 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 64 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 233 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 10.2 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6D
CO2 Extra 188 g/km
CO2 Urban 311 g/km
CO2 Combined 233 g/km

Engine
Engine Bi Turbo Dir F/Inj
Power RPM 5250
Torque RPM 2250
Maxiumum Torque 400 Nm
Makimum Power 206 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/45 R20 101Y
Rear Tyre 285/40 R20 104Y
Front Rim Size 9Jx20
Rear Rim Size 9Jx20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Double Wishbone, Front Alfa Link, Semi Virtual Steering Axle
Rear Suspension 4 And A Half Links, Rear Alfa Link

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 150 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Rh Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Zar?A??V??7123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium
Country Manufactured Italy

Current Alfa Romeo Stelvio pricing and specs

Quadrifoglio 100 Anniversario 4D Wagon 2.9L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $170,800
Ti 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $76,000
Veloce 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $82,300
Quadrifoglio 100 Anniversario 4D Wagon 2.9L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $175,200
Ti 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $77,950
Veloce 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $84,450
Quadrifoglio 4D Wagon 2.9L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $162,700