Specifications for the 2021 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2021 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio Series 2 My21 2.9L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Tracking Front
|1622 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1675 mm
|Ground Clearance
|201 mm
|Wheelbase
|2818 mm
|Height
|1689 mm
|Length
|4702 mm
|Width
|1955 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1830 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|64 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|233 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|10.2 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6D
|CO2 Extra
|188 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|311 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|233 g/km
|Engine
|Bi Turbo Dir F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5250
|Torque RPM
|2250
|Maxiumum Torque
|400 Nm
|Makimum Power
|206 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/45 R20 101Y
|Rear Tyre
|285/40 R20 104Y
|Front Rim Size
|9Jx20
|Rear Rim Size
|9Jx20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Double Wishbone, Front Alfa Link, Semi Virtual Steering Axle
|Rear Suspension
|4 And A Half Links, Rear Alfa Link
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|150 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Rh Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Zar?A??V??7123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Italy
Standard Features
- 350mm Rear Brakes
- 360mm Front Brakes
- 3D Navigation
- Five Seat Interior
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Active Blind Spot Assist
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Active Suspension
- Active Aerodynamics
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Adaptive Front Lighting System
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Air Quality System
- Aluminium Sill Guards
- Alloy Sports Pedals
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Column
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Active Torque Vectoring System
- Android Auto
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Bi-Xenon Headlights
- Black Headliner
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Carbon Fibre Interior Inserts
- Chassis Domain Control
- Chrome Badging
- Colour Multitouch Display
- Cylinders Efficient Management
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Driver Attention Warning
- Dashboard Inserts - Carbon Fibre
- Black Gloss DLO
- DNA Pro (with Race Mode)
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Electronic Stability Control
- Exclusive Sports Steering Wheel
- Front Bumper Special
- Forward Collision Warning
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Head Airbags
- Hill Descent Control
- Heated Front Seats
- Heated Rear Seats - Outer
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Hood with Air Intakes
- Headlight Washer System
- Integrated Brake System
- Instrument Cluster Display - 7.0 Inch
- Instrument Cluster with Colour Display
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intelligent Speed Assist
- Keyless Entry
- Leather Dashboard
- Lights on Exterior Door Handles
- Lane Departure Warning
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Leather Wrapped Door Panels
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Navigation System
- Painted Wheel Arches
- Push Button Start
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel - Aluminium
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power Front Seat Driver 8 Way
- Power Front Seat Passenger 8 Way
- Power Lumbar Support Driver 4-way
- Power Lumbar Support Passenger 4-way
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Tailgate
- Quad-Tip Exhaust
- Red Brake Calipers
- Rear Bumper Special
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Rear Diffuser - Functional
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rotary Pad
- Rear Seat - Ski Flap/Through Loading Facility
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- 40/20/40 folding rear seats
- Special Identifying Badging
- Speed Limiting Device
- Sports Seats - Front
- Sound System with 14 Speakers
- Premium Sound System - Harmon Kardon
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- TFT Instrument Cluster
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Tyre Repair Kit
- Touchscreen 8.8 inch
- Traffic Sign Recognition
- Underbody Protection
- USB Input Socket
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Wireless Device Charger
- Windscreen - Solar Attenuating
Optional Extras
- Alloy Wheels Special 21 Inch - $1,950
- Black Brake Calipers - $1,000
- Carbon-Ceramic Brakes - $15,950
- Carbon Fibre Seats - Front - $8,350
- Metallic Paint - $1,645
- Panoramic Sunroof - Dual Pane - $2,545
- Sports Steering Wheel - $1,000
- Standard Paint
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary - $595
- Tri-Coat Paint - $4,000
- Yellow Brake Calipers - $1,000
Current Alfa Romeo Stelvio pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Quadrifoglio 100 Anniversario 4D Wagon
|2.9L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$170,800
|Ti 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$76,000
|Veloce 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$82,300
|Quadrifoglio 100 Anniversario 4D Wagon
|2.9L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$175,200
|Ti 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$77,950
|Veloce 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$84,450
|Quadrifoglio 4D Wagon
|2.9L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$162,700