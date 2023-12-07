Specifications for the 2021 Aston Martin Db11 My21. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2021 Aston Martin Db11 My21 4.0L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|8 Speed Auto Steptronic
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1665 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1645 mm
|Ground Clearance
|112 mm
|Wheelbase
|2805 mm
|Height
|1290 mm
|Length
|4750 mm
|Width
|1950 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1760 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2180 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|420 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|79 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|265 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|9.9 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|182 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|312 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|265 g/km
|Engine
|Twin Turbo Dir F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|675 Nm
|Makimum Power
|375 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/40 R20
|Rear Tyre
|295/35 R20
|Front Rim Size
|9Jx20
|Rear Rim Size
|11Jx20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent Double Wishbone
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side On Front Door Sill
|VIN Number
|Scfrlfaw5Jgl12345
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|England
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Aluminium Doors
- Alarm with Interior Movement Sensor
- Acoustic Laminated Windscreen
- Automatic Proximity Locking/Unlocking
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Auxiliary Input Socket
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Bonnet Blades - Gloss Black
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Digital Instrument Cluster
- Driver Mode Selection
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Damper Control
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Electronic Stability Control
- Front Centre Armrest
- Front Grille - Metallic Finish
- Head Airbags - 2nd Row Seats (side)
- Head Airbags - Front Seats (side)
- Heated Front Seats
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Start
- Leather Console
- Leather Dashboard
- LED Headlights
- Launch Mode Control
- Limited Slip Differential
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Metallic Finish Interior Inserts
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Push Button Start
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Power front seats with memory
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Power Mirrors With Memory
- Power Windows
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release
- Rear Diffuser
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Surround Camera System
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Suedecloth Headlining
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Torque Transfer Control
- USB Input Socket
- Vented Bonnet
- Vented Guards - Front
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Optional Extras
- Alcantara Headlining - $2,890
- Alloy Wheels Special 20 Inch - $13,040
- Bonnet Blades - Matte Black Mesh - $1,440
- Black Exterior Mirrors - $860
- Blind Spot Monitoring - $1,440
- Contemporary & Leather Pack - $21,083
- Carbon Fibre Door Handles - $3,760
- Carbon Fibre Door Mirrors - $2,890
- Carpet Floor Covering - Contemporary - $2,890
- Carbon Fibre Premium Exterior Badging - $8,690
- Carbon Fibre Pack - Premium - $14,490
- Carbon Fibre Wheel Centre Caps - $1,150
- Contemporary Pack - $8,330
- Comfort Pack - $5,210
- Contrast Stitching - $1,105
- Coloured Seat Belts - $1,150
- Climate Seats Front & Rear - $2,890
- Dark Exterior Pack - $5,790
- Door Sill Finishers - Embossed/Personalised - $1,440
- Embossed Headrests - $860
- Exterior Pack - Gloss Black - $3,760
- Exterior Pack - Black - $13,040
- Exterior Pack - Black - Premium - $17,423
- Exclusive Paint - $20,300
- First Aid Kit - $280
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear - $570
- Heated Steering Wheel - $1,440
- Interior Jewellery Pack - $2,890
- Interior Trim Special - $11,590
- Leather Colour Option - Contemporary - $3,470
- Leather Colour Option - Defined - $4,340
- Leather Colour Option - Exclusive - $20,300
- Leather Colour Option Silver/Metallics - $10,140
- Leather Headlining - $2,890
- Leather Headlining - Premium - $4,340
- Leather Steering Wheel Special - $1,440
- Leather Trim Special - $1,440
- Metallic Paint - $3,470
- Park Assist - $1,440
- Painted Brake Calipers - $2,890
- Painted Brake Calipers - Premium - $5,790
- Premium Mats - $1,440
- Premium Paint - $10,140
- Prestige Paint - $11,590
- Power Seat Bolster Adjustment - $1,440
- Rear Privacy Glass - $1,440
- Satin Paint Special - $31,900
- Signature Sound System - $4,340
- Premium Sound System - $15,940
- Tail Lights - Special - $1,440
- Touch Pad - $1,440
- Technology Pack - $7,390
- Technology Plus Pack - $17,390
- Ventilated Front & Rear Seats - $2,648
|Colour
|Family
|Type
|Price
|Cinnabar Orange
|Orange
|Metallic Paint
|$3,470
|Ultramarine Black
|Black
|Premium Paint
|$10,140
|Magnetic Silver
|Silver
|Metallic Paint
|$3,470
|Lunar White
|White
|Paint Colour Special
|—
|Midnight Blue
|Blue
|Paint Colour Special
|—
|Lightning Silver
|Silver
|Metallic Paint
|$3,470
|Morning Frost White
|White
|Premium Paint
|$10,140
|Hyper Red
|Red
|Premium Paint
|$10,140
|Divine Red
|Red
|Metallic Paint
|$3,470
|China Grey
|Grey
|Metallic Paint
|$3,470
|Xenon Grey
|Grey
|Metallic Paint
|$3,470
|Onyx Black
|Black
|Metallic Paint
|$3,470
|Sabiro Blue
|Blue
|Metallic Paint
|$3,470
|Kopi Bronze
|Brown
|Premium Paint
|$10,140
|White Stone
|White
|Premium Paint
|$10,140
|Arden Green
|Green
|Metallic Paint
|$3,470
|Ceramic Blue
|Blue
|Prestige Paint
|$11,590
|Lime Essence
|Green
|Premium Paint
|$10,140
|Ocellus Teal
|Blue
|Metallic Paint
|$3,470
|Intense Blue
|Blue
|Metallic Paint
|$3,470
|Liquid Crimson
|Red
|Premium Paint
|$10,140
|Pearl Blonde
|Brown
|Premium Paint
|$10,140
|Yellow Tang
|Yellow
|Premium Paint
|$10,140
|Marron Black
|Black
|Metallic Paint
|$3,470
|Concours Blue
|Blue
|Metallic Paint
|$3,470
|Stratus White
|White
|Metallic Paint
|$3,470
|Jet Black
|Black
|Paint Colour Special
|—
|Minotaur Green
|Green
|Prestige Paint
|$11,590
|Arizona Bronze
|Brown
|Metallic Paint
|$3,470
|Skyfall Silver
|Silver
|Premium Paint
|$10,140
Current Aston Martin Db11 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|My21 2D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|$382,495
|Amr 2D Coupe
|5.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$437,400
|Volante 2D Convertible
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|$406,495
|My21 2D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|N/A
|Amr 2D Coupe
|5.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$419,900
|Launch Edition 2D Coupe
|5.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|N/A
|Launch Edition 2D Coupe
|5.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|N/A
|Volante 2D Convertible
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|N/A
|My23 2D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|$415,500
|Amr 2D Coupe
|5.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$450,100
|Volante 2D Convertible
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|$441,700
|My23 2D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|N/A
|My23 2D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|N/A
|Amr 2D Coupe
|5.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$427,600
|Amr 2D Coupe
|5.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$436,600
|Volante 2D Convertible
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|N/A
|Volante 2D Convertible
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|N/A