Specifications for the 2021 Aston Martin Dbs Superleggera Volante. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2021 Aston Martin Dbs Superleggera Volante My21 5.2L Petrol 2D Convertible
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1665 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1645 mm
|Ground Clearance
|105 mm
|Wheelbase
|2805 mm
|Height
|1295 mm
|Length
|4715 mm
|Width
|1970 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1900 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|78 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|302 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|13.3 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|225 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|437 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|302 g/km
|Engine
|Twin Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|6500
|Torque RPM
|1800
|Maxiumum Torque
|900 Nm
|Makimum Power
|533 kW
|Front Tyre
|265/35 Zr21
|Rear Tyre
|305/30 Zr21
|Front Rim Size
|9.5Jx21
|Rear Rim Size
|11.5Jx21
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Adaptive Damping System, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent Double Wishbone
|Rear Suspension
|Adaptive Damping System, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|16000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side On Front Door Sill
|VIN Number
|Scfrlhcv1Lgt12345
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|England
Standard Features
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Aero Blades
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Audio Streaming
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Black Exhaust Finisher
- Black Grille
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Black Window Surrounds
- Carbon-Ceramic Brakes
- Carpet Floor Covering
- Carbon Fibre Exterior Pack
- Carbon Fibre Steering Wheel
- Clamshell Bonnet
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dynamic Torque Vectoring Control
- Dynamic Indicators
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Exterior Mirrors - Tilt When Reversing
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Full Leather Interior
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Garage Door Opener - Remote
- Heated Front Seats
- Heated Rear Windshield
- Inlays - Black
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry
- LED Headlights
- LED Indicators
- LED Position Lights
- Park Assist
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Parking Distance Display
- Power front seats with memory
- Performance / Sports Tyres
- Propellor Shaft - Carbon Fibre
- Positive Torque Control
- Quad Exhaust
- Radio AM/FM
- Rear Lights - LED
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Surround Camera System
- Special Identifying Badging
- Signature Sound System
- Smartphone Pack
- Sport Seats - Plus
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Soft Top
- Traction Control System
- Touchscreen LCD 8.0 Inch
- Touch Pad
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- USB Input Socket
- Ventilated Front & Rear Seats
- Vehicle Tracker
Optional Extras
- Alloy Wheels Special 21 Inch - $11,105
- Black Exterior Mirrors - $827
- Carbon/Alcantara Steering Wheel - $10,275
- Carbon Fibre Front Fender Louvre - $6,940
- Climatised Front Seats - $2,776
- Carbon Fibre Wheel Centre Caps - $1,105
- Carbon & Leather Steering Wheel - $8,330
- Contrast Stitching - $4,240
- Coloured Seat Belts - $1,105
- Embossed Headrests - $827
- Exclusive Paint - $20,300
- First Aid Kit - $265
- Interior Jewellery Pack - $2,775
- Interior Jewellery Pack - Carbon Fibre - $5,555
- Leather Colour Option - Contemporary - $3,361
- Leather Colour Option - Exclusive - $19,676
- Leather Colour Option - Special - $9,718
- Leather Interior Two-Tone - $1,388
- Metallic Paint - $3,470
- Painted Brake Calipers - $2,776
- Painted Brake Calipers - Premium - $5,553
- Paint Colour Special
- Premium Mats - $1,388
- Pearlescent Paint Special - $31,900
- Premium Paint - $10,140
- Prestige Paint - $11,590
- Power Seat Bolster Adjustment - $1,388
- Premium Sound System - $15,272
- Sports Steering Wheel - Leather - $4,240
- Titanium Exhaust - $19,675
|Colour
|Family
|Type
|Price
|Cinnabar Orange
|Orange
|Metallic Paint
|$3,470
|Ultramarine Black
|Black
|Premium Paint
|$10,140
|Golden Saffron
|Orange
|Exclusive Paint
|$20,300
|Magnetic Silver
|Silver
|Metallic Paint
|$3,470
|Frosted Glass Blue
|Blue
|Prestige Paint
|$11,590
|Satin Morning Frost White
|White
|Premium Paint Special
|$31,900
|Lunar White
|White
|Paint Colour Special
|—
|Midnight Blue
|Blue
|Paint Colour Special
|—
|Lightning Silver
|Silver
|Metallic Paint
|$3,470
|Scintilla Silver
|Silver
|Prestige Paint
|$11,590
|Morning Frost White
|White
|Premium Paint
|$10,140
|Hammerhead Silver
|Silver
|Metallic Paint
|$3,470
|Iridescent Emerald
|Green
|Exclusive Paint
|$20,300
|Satin Jet Black
|Black
|Premium Paint Special
|$31,900
|Frosted Glass Yellow
|Yellow
|Prestige Paint
|$11,590
|Buckinghamshire Green
|Green
|Prestige Paint
|$11,590
|Satin Xenon Grey
|Grey
|Premium Paint Special
|$31,900
|Satin Volcanic Red
|Red
|Premium Paint Special
|$31,900
|AM Heritage Racing Green
|Green
|Prestige Paint
|$11,590
|Hyper Red
|Red
|Premium Paint
|$10,140
|Satin Concours Blue
|Blue
|Premium Paint Special
|$31,900
|Satin Yellow Tang
|Yellow
|Premium Paint Special
|$31,900
|Divine Red
|Red
|Metallic Paint
|$3,470
|Diavolo Red
|Red
|Premium Paint
|$10,140
|China Grey
|Grey
|Metallic Paint
|$3,470
|Sea Storm
|Green
|Metallic Paint
|$3,470
|Scorpus Red
|Red
|Prestige Paint
|$11,590
|Xenon Grey
|Grey
|Metallic Paint
|$3,470
|Onyx Black
|Black
|Metallic Paint
|$3,470
|Sabiro Blue
|Blue
|Metallic Paint
|$3,470
|Elwood Blue
|Blue
|Prestige Paint
|$11,590
|White Stone
|White
|Premium Paint
|$10,140
|Arden Green
|Green
|Metallic Paint
|$3,470
|Zaffre Blue
|Blue
|Exclusive Paint
|$20,300
|Lime Essence
|Green
|Premium Paint
|$10,140
|Ocellus Teal
|Blue
|Metallic Paint
|$3,470
|Intense Blue
|Blue
|Metallic Paint
|$3,470
|Ceramic Grey
|Grey
|Prestige Paint
|$11,590
|Blush Pearl
|Pink
|Exclusive Paint
|$20,300
|Pearl Blonde
|Brown
|Premium Paint
|$10,140
|Yellow Tang
|Yellow
|Premium Paint
|$10,140
|Marron Black
|Black
|Metallic Paint
|$3,470
|Royal Indigo
|Blue
|Exclusive Paint
|$20,300
|Kermit Green
|Green
|Prestige Paint
|$11,590
|Concours Blue
|Blue
|Metallic Paint
|$3,470
|Dubonnet Rosso
|Red
|Prestige Paint
|$11,590
|Flugplatz Blue
|Blue
|Prestige Paint
|$11,590
|Satin Titanium Silver
|Silver
|Premium Paint Special
|$31,900
|Stratus White
|White
|Metallic Paint
|$3,470
|Jet Black
|Black
|Paint Colour Special
|—
|Pentland Green
|Green
|Prestige Paint
|$11,590
|Seychelles Blue
|Blue
|Prestige Paint
|$11,590
|Cumberland Grey
|Grey
|Prestige Paint
|$11,590
|Arizona Bronze
|Brown
|Metallic Paint
|$3,470
|Skyfall Silver
|Silver
|Premium Paint
|$10,140
|Satin Scintilla Silver
|Silver
|Premium Paint Special
|$31,900
|Kopi Bronze
|Brown
|Pearl Effect Paint
|$3,470
|Appletree Green
|Green
|Metallic Paint
|$3,470
|Cosmos Orange
|Orange
|Exclusive Paint
|$20,300
|Stirling Green
|Green
|Exclusive Paint
|$20,300
|Platinum White
|White
|Exclusive Paint
|$20,300
|Spirit Silver
|Silver
|Exclusive Paint
|$20,300
|Club Sport White
|White
|Prestige Paint
|$11,590
Current Aston Martin Dbs pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Superleggera 2D Coupe
|5.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$536,900
|Superleggera Volante 2D Convertible
|5.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$570,200
|Superleggera 2D Coupe
|5.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|N/A
|Superleggera Volante 2D Convertible
|5.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|N/A
|Superleggera 2D Coupe
|5.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$589,100
|Superleggera Volante 2D Convertible
|5.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$625,600
|Superleggera 2D Coupe
|5.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|N/A
|Superleggera 2D Coupe
|5.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|N/A
|Superleggera Volante 2D Convertible
|5.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|N/A
|Superleggera Volante 2D Convertible
|5.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|N/A