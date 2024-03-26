WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Aston Martin
  3. Vantage
  4. F1

2021 Aston Martin Vantage F1 My22 5.9L Petrol 2D Coupe

2021 Aston Martin Vantage F1 My22 5.9L Petrol 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2021 Aston Martin Vantage F1. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Aston Martin Vantage News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Wheelbase 2704 mm
Height 1274 mm
Length 4490 mm
Width 2153 mm
Kerb Weight 1570 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 73 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 264 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 11.6 L/100km
CO2 Combined 264 g/km

Engine
Engine Twin Turbo Dir F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 5000
Maxiumum Torque 685 Nm
Makimum Power 393 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/35 Zr21 Xl A6A (98Y)
Rear Tyre 295/30 Zr21 Xl A6A (102Y)
Front Rim Size 9.0Jx21 Et48
Rear Rim Size 11.5Jx21 Et55

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Adaptive Damping System, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent Double Wishbone
Rear Suspension Adaptive Damping System, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 16000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment Sports From 200K
Country Manufactured England

Current Aston Martin Vantage pricing and specs

F1 2D Convertible 5.9L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD $368,800
F1 2D Coupe 5.9L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD $352,500
F1 2D Convertible 5.9L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD N/A
F1 2D Convertible 5.9L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD N/A
F1 2D Coupe 5.9L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD N/A
F1 2D Coupe 5.9L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD N/A
My25 2D Coupe 4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD $410,000