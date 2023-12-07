Specifications for the 2021 Audi A3 40 TFSI Quattro. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2021 Audi A3 40 TFSI Quattro 8Y My22 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto S-Tronic
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1554 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1525 mm
|Ground Clearance
|112 mm
|Wheelbase
|2636 mm
|Height
|1425 mm
|Length
|4495 mm
|Width
|1816 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1465 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1600 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|720 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|151 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.6 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|125 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|197 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|151 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4200
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|320 Nm
|Makimum Power
|140 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/40 R18
|Rear Tyre
|225/40 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8Jx18
|Rear Rim Size
|8Jx18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independant Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Independent, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Rhs - Front Suspension Tower
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wauzzzgy0Ma005502
|Vehicle Segment
|Small From 40K
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet - Load Area
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Apple Car Play
- Audi Drive Select
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Automatic Emergency Call (eCall)
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Assistance Services
- Aluminium Surround - Exterior Windows
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Android Auto
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- All Weather Light Function
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Curtain Airbags - Front
- Curtain Airbags - Rear
- Car Finder with Remote Signal
- Cruise Control
- Centre Console Lighting
- Cloth Headlining
- Convenience Key - Full Keyless Entry & Start
- Connect Plus
- Cross Traffic Assist - Rear
- Cyclist Recognition
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Digital Instrument Cluster
- Door Courtesy Lights - Front
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dynamic Indicators - Rear
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electromechanical Park Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Electronic Stability Control
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Exit Warnings System
- Front Centre Armrest
- Front Footwell Lights
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Frameless Rear View Mirror
- Google Services
- Hands-Free Smart Boot Lid
- Headrests Integrated - Front Seats
- Headliner - Grey
- Instrument Cluster Display - 12.3 Inch
- Instrument Cluster - Configurable
- Instrument Cluster with Colour Display
- Illuminated Cup Holders - Front
- Inlays Special
- Engine Immobiliser
- Infotainment Pack
- Light & Rain Sensor
- Leather Appointed Seats
- Lane Change Warning
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights
- LED Cornering Lights
- Lights on Interior Door Handles
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Live Traffic Monitoring
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Multi-media Interface
- Multi-media System with 10.1 inch Touch Screen
- Music Interface
- Navigation System
- Navigation Plus
- Park Assist
- Phone Box Light
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power Mirrors
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Pre-sense - Front
- Parking System Plus
- Roadside Assist Support Package
- Rear Centre Armrest with Cup Holders
- Rear Footwell Lights
- Remote Locking/Unlocking
- Roof-mounted Rear Spoiler
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Security Services
- 40/20/40 folding rear seats with centre armrest
- Special Identifying Badging
- S Line Bumpers - Front & Rear
- S Line Body Styling
- Storage & Luggage Compartment Package
- Speed Limiting Device
- S Line Rear Spoiler
- S Line Side Sills
- Smartphone Interface
- Storage Nets - Back of Front Seats
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Scuff Plates with Logo
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Sill Trims - Aluminium Inlays Illuminated
- Steering Vibration
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Tyre Pressure Indicator
- Tyre Repair Kit
- Turn Assist
- USB Input Socket
- Virtual Cockpit
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
- Wireless Apple Car Play
- Wireless Device Charger
- Wheel Finish - Gold
- Wheel Finish - Grey
- Windscreen - Solar Attenuating
Optional Extras
- 3D Sound System 1 (SS15 & SUBW & DAMP) - $1,500
- Alloy Wheels Special 18 Inch - $500
- Black Style Pack - $750
- Heated Front Seats - $650
- Metallic Paint - $1,250
- Pearl Effect Paint - $1,250
- Premium Package - $4,500
- Rear Privacy Glass - Rear & Side Windows - $650
- Solid Paint
- Solid Paint Special - $650
- Panoramic Sunroof - Glass - $2,000
Current Audi A3 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|35 TFSI Mhev 4D Sedan
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD
|$53,100
|35 TFSI Mhev 4D Sportback
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD
|$50,600
|40 TFSI Quattro 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$60,200
|40 TFSI Quattro 4D Sportback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$57,700
|35 TFSI Mhev 4D Sedan
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD
|$51,200
|35 TFSI Mhev 4D Sportback
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD
|$46,600
|40 TFSI Quattro 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$58,100
|40 TFSI Quattro 4D Sportback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$53,100