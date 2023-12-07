Specifications for the 2021 Audi A4 45 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2021 Audi A4 45 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 8W My21 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1572 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1555 mm
|Ground Clearance
|138 mm
|Wheelbase
|2820 mm
|Height
|1431 mm
|Length
|4762 mm
|Width
|1847 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1620 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2110 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1900 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|58 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|162 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.1 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|138 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|203 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|162 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5000
|Torque RPM
|1600
|Maxiumum Torque
|370 Nm
|Makimum Power
|183 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/35 R19 93Y
|Rear Tyre
|245/35 R19 93Y
|Front Rim Size
|8.5Jx19
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5Jx19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|5 Links, Anti Roll Bar
|Rear Suspension
|5 Links, Anti Roll Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wauzzzf4Xla000739
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium From 60K
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 330mm Rear Brakes
- 338mm Front Brakes
- Climate Control - 3 Zone
- Five Seat Interior
- Attention Assist
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Active Bonnet
- Apple Car Play
- Automatic Dynamic Headlight Range Control
- Audi Drive Select
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Automatic Emergency Call (eCall)
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Auto/Intelligent Speed Limiter
- Audi Pre-sense
- Assistance Services
- Aluminium Surround - Exterior Windows
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Android Auto
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- All Weather Light Function
- Brake Assist
- Bucket Front Seats
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Car Finder with Remote Signal
- Centre Console Lighting
- Cruise Control with Braking Function
- Colour Digital Instrument Display
- Comfort Front Centre Armrest
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Cup Holders - Rear Seats
- Convenience Key
- Connect Plus
- Cross Traffic Assist - Rear
- Cyclist Recognition
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Digital Amplifier
- Door Handle Courtesy Lights
- Digital Instrument Cluster
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Display Screen 12.3 Inch
- Door Sill Finishers - Embossed/Personalised
- Dynamic Indicators - Rear
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Electromechanical Park Brake
- Entrance Lighting
- Exterior Pack - High Gloss
- Electronic Stability Control
- Electric Seat Height Adjustment
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Exit Warnings System
- Electronic Wheel-selective Torque Control
- First Aid Kit
- Front Centre Armrest - Adjustable
- Front Footwell Lights
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Front Seat Extendable Thigh Support
- Gloss Black Interior Accents
- Gesture Control
- Google Services
- Hill Holder
- High Visibility Vest/s
- Handwriting Recognition
- Instrument Cluster - Configurable
- Illuminated Cup Holders - Front
- Illuminated Door Trim - Front
- Illuminated Door Trim - Rear
- Inlays Special
- Interior Lighting Pack
- Engine Immobiliser
- Infotainment Pack
- Keyless Entry & Start
- Kerb View Mirror - Left Hand Side
- Light & Rain Sensor
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Luggage Compartment Nets
- Lane Change Warning
- Lights on Exterior Door Handles
- LED Headlights
- LED Cornering Lights
- LED Indicators
- LED Turning Lights
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Laminated Windscreen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel Plus
- Maintenance Interval Indicator
- Multi-media Interface
- Multi-media System with 10.1 inch Touch Screen
- Music Interface
- Navigation System
- Navigation Plus
- Phone Box Light
- Preventative Closing of Windows & Sunroof
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Predictive Efficiency Assist
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power Lumbar Support Passenger 4-way
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Power Mirrors With Memory
- Pre-sense - Rear
- Parking System plus Fr & R with Visual Display
- Roadside Assist Support Package
- Rear Footwell Lights
- Remote Locking/Unlocking
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags - 2nd Row Seats side
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Side Assist
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Storage Compartment Drivers Side
- Security Pack
- 40/20/40 folding rear seats with centre armrest
- Storage Nets - Back of Front Seats
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sound System with 10 Speakers
- Sports Steering Wheel - Flat-bottomed
- Sill Trims - Aluminium Inlays Illuminated
- Storage Package
- Subwoofer
- Sports Suspension
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Tyre Pressure Indicator
- USB Input Socket
- Voice Recognition System
- Wireless Device Charger
- Warning Triangle
Optional Extras
- 3D Sound System - Premium - $2,000
- Audi Matrix Beam Headlights - $1,050
- Assistance Plus Pack - $2,900
- Adaptive Sport Suspension - $1,100
- Alloy Wheels Special 19 Inch - $385
- Carbon & Black Styling Package - $2,900
- Heated Front Seats - $654
- Inlays - Black - $400
- Inlays - Wood - $400
- Metallic Paint - $1,531
- Paint Colour Special - $1,531
- Pearl Effect Paint - $1,531
- Power Sunroof - Glass - $1,923
- Rear Privacy Glass - $750
- S Line Pack - Interior with Nappa Leather - $2,100
- Solid Paint
- Style Pack - Gloss Black - $800
Current Audi A4 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|35 TFSI S Line Mhev 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD
|$66,300
|35 TFSI Dynamic Black 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD
|$69,100
|45 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD
|$74,811
|Avant 45 TFSI Quat S Line Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD
|$76,734
|45 TFSI Quattro Dynamic Black 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD
|$77,869
|Avant 45 TFSI Quattro Dyn Blck 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD
|$80,369
|Allroad 45 TFSI Quattro Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD
|$78,169
|Allroad 40 TDI Quattro 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD
|$78,000
|35 TFSI S Line Mhev 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD
|$71,900
|45 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD
|$83,200
|Avant 45 TFSI Quat S Line Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD
|$85,700
|Allroad 40 TDI Quattro 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD
|$84,300
|35 TFSI S Line Mhev 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD
|$69,000
|45 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD
|$79,900
|Avant 45 TFSI Quat S Line Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD
|$82,300
|Allroad 40 TDI Quattro 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD
|$80,900