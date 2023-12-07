WhichCar
2021 Audi A4 Allroad 45 TFSI Quattro Mhev 8W My21 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

2021 Audi A4 Allroad 45 TFSI Quattro Mhev 8W My21 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2021 Audi A4 Allroad 45 TFSI Quattro Mhev. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1578 mm
Tracking Rear 1566 mm
Ground Clearance 172 mm
Wheelbase 2828 mm
Height 1494 mm
Length 4762 mm
Width 1847 mm
Kerb Weight 1690 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2200 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1900 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 58 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 169 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7.4 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 146 g/km
CO2 Urban 206 g/km
CO2 Combined 169 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5000
Torque RPM 1600
Maxiumum Torque 370 Nm
Makimum Power 183 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/45 R18
Rear Tyre 245/45 R18
Front Rim Size 7.5Jx18
Rear Rim Size 7.5Jx18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension 5 Links, Anti Roll Bar
Rear Suspension 5 Links, Anti Roll Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
VIN Number Wauzzzf4Xla000739
Vehicle Segment Medium From 60K
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Audi A4 pricing and specs

35 TFSI S Line Mhev 4D Sedan 2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD $66,300
35 TFSI Dynamic Black 4D Sedan 2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD $69,100
45 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Sedan 2.0L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD $74,811
Avant 45 TFSI Quat S Line Mhev 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD $76,734
45 TFSI Quattro Dynamic Black 4D Sedan 2.0L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD $77,869