Specifications for the 2021 Audi A6 40 TFSI S Line Mhev. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2021 Audi A6 40 TFSI S Line Mhev 4A My22 2.0L Hybrid 4D Sedan
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto S-Tronic
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1625 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1624 mm
|Ground Clearance
|132 mm
|Wheelbase
|2833 mm
|Height
|1458 mm
|Length
|4951 mm
|Width
|1886 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1680 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|63 L
|CO2 Emissions
|144 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded/Electric
|Fuel Economy City
|6.3 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|126 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|176 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|144 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4200
|Torque RPM
|1450
|Maxiumum Torque
|320 Nm
|Makimum Power
|140 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/45 R19
|Rear Tyre
|245/45 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8.5Jx19
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5Jx19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wauzzzf23Kn007361
|Vehicle Segment
|Large From 70K
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Climate Control - 3 Zone
- Attention Assist
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Active Bonnet
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Adaptive Drive Assist
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Automatic Emergency Call (eCall)
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Active Lane Keeping Assist
- Assistance Pack
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Aluminium Treadplates - Branded
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- Android Auto
- Automatic Lights
- Around View Monitor
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- All Weather Light Function
- Brake Assist
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Blind Spot Warning
- Car Finder with Remote Signal
- Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Cargo Net on Floor
- Cloth Headlining
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Cup Holders - Rear Seats
- Convenience Key
- Collision Avoidance System
- Connect Plus
- Cyclist Recognition
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Digital Amplifier
- Door Handle Courtesy Lights
- Driver Mode Selection
- Display Screen 12.3 Inch
- Display Screen 8.6 Inch
- Dynamic Indicators
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Electromechanical Park Brake
- Exterior Mirror - Reverse Tilt on Passenger Side
- Entrance Lighting
- Electronic Stability Control
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Exit Warnings System
- Electronic Wheel-selective Torque Control
- First Aid Kit
- Front Centre Armrest - Adjustable
- Following Distance Indicator
- Front Footwell Lights - LED
- Front Seat Extendable Thigh Support
- Gesture Control
- Google Services
- Head Airbags
- Heated Front Seats
- Hands-Free Smart Boot Lid
- Hill Holder
- Htd Multi Funct Spts Leather Strg Wheel & (PDS)
- Heated Steering Wheel
- High Visibility Vest/s
- Heated Washer Jets - Exterior Mirrors
- Handwriting Recognition
- Illuminated Door Trim - Front
- Illuminated Door Trim - Rear
- Inlays - Aluminium
- Engine Immobiliser
- Infotainment Pack
- Intersection Crossing Assist
- Junction Light Function
- Keyless Entry & Start
- Kerb View Function
- Light & Rain Sensor
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Lights on Exterior Door Handles
- LED Indicators
- LED Interior Lighting
- LED Matrix Headlights
- Lane Guidance Assist
- LED Position Lights
- Leather Sports Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Motorway Light Function
- Multi-media Interface
- Multi-media System with 10.1 inch Touch Screen
- Music Interface
- Navigation System
- Park Assist Plus
- Preventative Closing of Windows & Sunroof
- Power Lumbar Support Driver Seat
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Predictive Efficiency Assist
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power front seats
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Power Mirrors With Memory
- Progressive Steering
- Pre-sense - Rear
- Pre-sense - Front
- Roadside Assist Support Package
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Rear Footwell Lights - LED
- Remote Locking/Unlocking
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags - 2nd Row Seats side
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Side Assist
- Seatbelt Buckles - Illuminated
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Surround Camera System
- Security Pack
- S Line Bumpers - Front & Rear
- S Line Pack
- Smartphone Interface
- Sports Seats - Front
- Sound System with 10 Speakers
- Sill Trims - Aluminium Inlays
- Storage Package
- Subwoofer
- Steering Wheel with Hands-on Detection
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Traffic Jam Assist
- Tyre Pressure Indicator
- Turn Assist
- Upholstery Package
- USB Input Socket
- Virtual Cockpit
- Voice Recognition System
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wireless Phone Charge
- Warning Triangle
Optional Extras
- 3D Sound System - Premium - $1,800
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Exterior Pack - Gloss Black - $1,600
- Inlays - Wood - $750
- Metallic Paint - $2,200
- Pearl Effect Paint - $2,200
- Premium Package - $5,800
- Solid Paint
- Panoramic Sunroof - Glass - $3,600
- Styling Pack - $4,200
Current Audi A6 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|40 TFSI S Line Mhev 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD
|$94,175
|45 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$113,469
|55 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Sedan
|3.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$123,469
|Allroad Quattro 45 TDI 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$116,375
|40 TFSI S Line Mhev 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD
|$104,100
|45 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$123,500
|55 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Sedan
|3.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$133,800
|Allroad Quattro 45 TDI 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$127,100
|40 TFSI S Line Mhev 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD
|$91,100
|45 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$108,100
|55 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Sedan
|3.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$117,100
|Allroad Quattro 45 TDI 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$111,200