Specifications for the 2021 Audi A6 45 TFSI Quattro Mhev. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2021 Audi A6 45 TFSI Quattro Mhev 4A My21A 2.0L Hybrid 4D Sedan
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto S-Tronic
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1630 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1617 mm
|Ground Clearance
|132 mm
|Wheelbase
|2924 mm
|Height
|1457 mm
|Length
|4939 mm
|Width
|1886 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1770 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|63 L
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|CO2 Emissions
|165 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded/Electric
|Fuel Economy City
|7.2 L/100km
|CO2 Extra
|143 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|204 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|165 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5000
|Torque RPM
|1600
|Maxiumum Torque
|370 Nm
|Makimum Power
|180 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/45 R19
|Rear Tyre
|245/45 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8.5Jx19
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5Jx19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wauzzzf28Kn002351
|Vehicle Segment
|Large From 70K
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 3D View
- Climate Control - 3 Zone
- Attention Assist
- Automatically Activated Hazard Lights
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Active Bonnet
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Drive
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Automatic Emergency Call (eCall)
- Automatic Hold Function
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Audi Pre-sense
- Aluminium Sill Guards Special
- Assistance Pack
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- Android Auto
- Audi Connect
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- All Weather Light Function
- Brake Assist
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Blind Spot Warning
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Centre Console Lighting
- Cloth Headlining
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Convenience Key
- Collision Avoidance System
- Cross Traffic Assist
- Cyclist Recognition
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Digital Amplifier
- Door Handle Courtesy Lights
- Driver Mode Selection
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Display Screen 10.1 Inch
- Display Screen 8.6 Inch
- Driver Seat Height Adjustable
- Dynamic Chassis Control
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electromechanical Park Brake
- Electronic Stability Control
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Evasive Steering Assist
- Exit Warnings System
- First Aid Kit
- Front Centre Armrest
- Forward Collision Mitigation
- Front Footwell Lights
- Google Services
- Head Airbags - 2nd Row Seats (side)
- Head Airbags - Front Seats (side)
- Hands-Free Smart Boot Lid
- Headlight Range Adjustment
- Heated Steering Wheel
- High Visibility Vest/s
- Heated Washer Jets
- Illuminated Door Trim - Front
- Illuminated Door Trim - Rear
- Inlays - Aluminium
- Engine Immobiliser
- Infotainment Pack
- Keyless Entry & Start
- Light & Rain Sensor
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Lane Change Warning
- Lights on Exterior Door Handles
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Indicators
- LED Interior Lighting
- LED Matrix Headlights
- LED Position Lights
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Loose Wheel Detection
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Multi-media Interface
- Multi-media Interface Touch
- Navigation System
- Navigation Plus
- Park Assist Plus
- Power Lumbar Support Driver Seat
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Predictive Efficiency Assist
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power front seats
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power Mirror Dimming, Foldable, Heated & Kerb View
- Power Mirrors With Memory
- Pre-collision Systems
- Progressive Steering
- Passenger Seat Height Adjustable
- Power Steering Variable
- Roadside Assist Support Package
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Rear Footwell Lights
- Rear Lights - LED
- Remote Locking/Unlocking
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags - 2nd Row Seats side
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Surround Camera System
- Security Pack
- Smartphone Pack
- Sound System with 10 Speakers
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Subwoofer
- Steering Wheel with Hands-on Detection
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Traffic Jam Assist
- Tyre Pressure Indicator
- Torque Transfer Control
- Turn Assist
- Upholstery Package
- USB Input Socket
- Virtual Cockpit
- Voice Recognition System
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wireless Phone Charge
- Warning Triangle
Optional Extras
- 3D Sound System - Premium - $1,800
- Adaptive Dampers - $1,600
- CD/DVD Player - $350
- Inlays - Wood - $750
- Metallic Paint - $2,200
- Pearl Effect Paint - $2,200
- Premium Package - $5,800
- Solid Paint
- Style Pack - Exterior - $3,000
- Panoramic Sunroof - Glass - $3,600
- Styling Pack - $3,000
Current Audi A6 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|40 TFSI S Line Mhev 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD
|$94,175
|45 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$113,469
|55 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Sedan
|3.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$123,469
|Allroad Quattro 45 TDI 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$116,375
|40 TFSI S Line Mhev 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD
|$104,100
|45 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$123,500
|55 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Sedan
|3.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$133,800
|Allroad Quattro 45 TDI 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$127,100
|40 TFSI S Line Mhev 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD
|$91,100
|45 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$108,100
|55 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Sedan
|3.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$117,100
|Allroad Quattro 45 TDI 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$111,200