Specifications for the 2021 Audi A6 55 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2021 Audi A6 55 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 4A My22 3.0L Hybrid 4D Sedan
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto S-Tronic
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1630 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1617 mm
|Ground Clearance
|132 mm
|Wheelbase
|2924 mm
|Height
|1457 mm
|Length
|4939 mm
|Width
|1886 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1845 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|63 L
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|CO2 Emissions
|167 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded/Electric
|Fuel Economy City
|7.4 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|138 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|217 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|167 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5000
|Torque RPM
|1370
|Maxiumum Torque
|500 Nm
|Makimum Power
|250 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/40 R20
|Rear Tyre
|255/40 R20
|Front Rim Size
|8.5Jx20
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5Jx20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wauzzzf2Zkn123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Large From 70K
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 3D View
- Climate Control - 3 Zone
- Attention Assist
- Automatically Activated Hazard Lights
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Active Bonnet
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Drive
- Adaptive Damping Control
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Automatic Emergency Call (eCall)
- Automatic Hold Function
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Audi Pre-sense
- Aluminium Sill Guards Illuminated
- Assistance Pack
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- Android Auto
- Audi Connect
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- All Weather Light Function
- Brake Assist
- Black Headliner
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Blind Spot Warning
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Centre Console Lighting
- Cargo Net on Floor
- Cloth Headlining
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Cup Holders - Rear Seats
- Convenience Key
- Collision Avoidance System
- Cross Traffic Assist
- Cyclist Recognition
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Digital Amplifier
- Damper Control - Variable
- Door Handle Courtesy Lights
- Driver Mode Selection
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Display Screen 10.1 Inch
- Display Screen 8.6 Inch
- Driver Seat Height Adjustable
- Dynamic Chassis Control
- Electronic Damper Control
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electromechanical Park Brake
- Electronic Stability Control
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Evasive Steering Assist
- Exit Warnings System
- First Aid Kit
- Front Centre Armrest
- Forward Collision Mitigation
- Front Footwell Lights
- Google Services
- Head Airbags - 2nd Row Seats (side)
- Head Airbags - Front Seats (side)
- Hands-Free Smart Boot Lid
- Headlight Range Adjustment
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Head Up Display
- High Visibility Vest/s
- Heated Washer Jets
- Illuminated Door Trim - Front
- Illuminated Door Trim - Rear
- Inlays - Aluminium
- Engine Immobiliser
- Infotainment Pack
- Keyless Entry & Start
- Leather Armrest - Front
- Light & Rain Sensor
- Lane Change Warning
- Lights on Exterior Door Handles
- Leather Door Trim Package
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Indicators
- LED Interior Lighting
- LED Matrix Headlights
- Leather Headrests
- LED Position Lights
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Loose Wheel Detection
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Multi-media Interface
- Multi-media Interface Touch
- Navigation System
- Navigation Plus
- Park Assist Plus
- Power Lumbar Support Driver Seat
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Predictive Efficiency Assist
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power front seats
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power Lumbar Support Front Seats
- Power Mirror Dimming, Foldable, Heated & Kerb View
- Power Mirrors With Memory
- Pre-collision Systems
- Progressive Steering
- Passenger Seat Height Adjustable
- Power Steering Variable
- Roadside Assist Support Package
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Rear Footwell Lights
- Rear Lights - LED
- Remote Locking/Unlocking
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags - 2nd Row Seats side
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Surround Camera System
- Security Pack
- Audi S line Pack
- Smartphone Pack
- Sports Seats - Front
- Sound System with 10 Speakers
- Sports Steering Wheel - Flat-bottomed
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Sports Steering Wheel - Leather
- Storage Package
- Subwoofer
- Suspension with Adjustable Damping
- Steering Wheel with Hands-on Detection
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Traffic Jam Assist
- Tyre Pressure Indicator
- Torque Transfer Control
- Turn Assist
- Upholstery Package
- USB Input Socket
- Virtual Cockpit
- Voice Recognition System
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wireless Phone Charge
- Warning Triangle
Optional Extras
- Air Suspension - $2,000
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels
- CD/DVD Player - $350
- Contour Front seats/Ventilation & Massage Function - $5,800
- Dynamic All Wheel Steering with Dynamic Steering - $4,200
- Exterior Pack - Gloss Black - $1,600
- Htd Multi Funct Spts Leather Strg Wheel & (PDS) - $450
- Inlays - Wood - $750
- Metallic Paint - $2,200
- Pearl Effect Paint - $2,200
- Premium Plus Package 1 - $9,400
- Premium Plus Package 2 - $9,400
- Rear Seat Comfort Package - $2,500
- Solid Paint
- Panoramic Sunroof - Glass - $3,600
Current Audi A6 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|40 TFSI S Line Mhev 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD
|$94,175
|45 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$113,469
|55 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Sedan
|3.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$123,469
|Allroad Quattro 45 TDI 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$116,375
|40 TFSI S Line Mhev 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD
|$104,100
|45 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$123,500
|55 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Sedan
|3.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$133,800
|Allroad Quattro 45 TDI 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$127,100
|40 TFSI S Line Mhev 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD
|$91,100
|45 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$108,100
|55 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Sedan
|3.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$117,100
|Allroad Quattro 45 TDI 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$111,200