WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. A7
  4. 55 TFSI Quattro Mhev

2021 Audi A7 55 TFSI Quattro Mhev 4K My21 3.0L Hybrid 4D Sportback

2021 Audi A7 55 TFSI Quattro Mhev 4K My21 3.0L Hybrid 4D Sportback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Hybrid
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2021 Audi A7 55 TFSI Quattro Mhev. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Audi A7 News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1646 mm
Tracking Rear 1637 mm
Ground Clearance 106 mm
Wheelbase 2930 mm
Height 1423 mm
Length 4976 mm
Width 1908 mm
Kerb Weight 1890 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 63 L
Fuel Hybrid
CO2 Emissions 165 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded/Electric
Fuel Economy City 7.3 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 136 g/km
CO2 Urban 215 g/km
CO2 Combined 165 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5200
Torque RPM 1730
Maxiumum Torque 500 Nm
Makimum Power 250 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/40 R20
Rear Tyre 255/40 R20
Front Rim Size 8.5X20
Rear Rim Size 8.5X20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
VIN Number Wauzzzf2Zkn123456
Vehicle Segment Large From 70K
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Audi A7 pricing and specs

45 TFSI Quattro Mhev 4D Sportback 2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD $124,169
55 TFSI Quattro Mhev 4D Sportback 3.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD $141,869
55 TFSI Quattro Mhev 4D Sportback 3.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD $148,900
55 TFSI Quattro Mhev 4D Sportback 3.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD $130,300