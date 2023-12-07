Specifications for the 2021 Audi E-Tron S Quattro. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2021 Audi E-Tron S Quattro Ge My22 Electric 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Electric
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|1 Speed 2 Stage Plantry
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1663 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1658 mm
|Ground Clearance
|171 mm
|Wheelbase
|2928 mm
|Height
|1629 mm
|Length
|4902 mm
|Width
|1976 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2655 kg
|Gcm
|5080 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3245 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1800 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel
|Electric
|Fuel Type
|Electric
|Air Pollution Standard
|Pure Ev
|Engine
|Electric
|Maxiumum Torque
|808 Nm
|Makimum Power
|320 kW
|Front Tyre
|285/40 R21
|Rear Tyre
|285/40 R21
|Front Rim Size
|10.5Jx21
|Rear Rim Size
|10.5Jx21
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Air Suspension
|Rear Suspension
|Air Suspension
|Service Interval Months
|24 months
|Service Interval
|30000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wauzzzge8Nb000226
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 350mm Rear Brakes
- 3D Sound System - Premium
- 3D View
- 400mm Front Brakes
- Climate Control - 4 Zone
- Attention Assist
- Adaptive Air Suspension Sport
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Damping Control
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Automatic Dynamic Headlight Range Control
- Adaptive Drive Assist with Stop & Go
- Audi Drive Select
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Automatic Emergency Call (eCall)
- Active Lane Assist
- Audi Pre-sense
- Assistance Services
- Aluminium Sill Guards Illuminated - Personalised
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- Android Auto
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels
- All Weather Light Function
- Brake Assist
- Black Alloy Wheels
- Battery Energy Recuperation
- Black Headliner
- Blind Spot Warning
- Curtain Airbags - Front
- Curtain Airbags - Rear
- Configurable Ambient Interior Lighting
- Car Finder with Remote Signal
- Charging Cable - Mode 2
- Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Colour Digital Instrument Display
- Comfort Front Centre Armrest
- Cargo Cover - Electric
- Cloth Headlining
- Charging Cable - Public
- Charge Ports
- Colour Interior Lighting Package
- Convenience Key - Full Keyless Entry & Start
- Collision Avoidance System
- Connect Plus
- Contrast Stitching
- Cross Traffic Assist - Rear
- Cyclist Recognition
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Digital Instrument Cluster
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Display Screen 10.1 Inch
- Display Screen 8.6 Inch
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Driver Seat Height Adjustable
- Dynamic Light Design
- Dynamic Indicators - Front
- Dynamic Indicators - Rear
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electric Motor
- Exterior Mirrors - Aluminium Look
- Embossed Seats
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Exterior Mirror - Reverse Tilt on Passenger Side
- Electronic Stability Control
- E-Tron Charging System
- Electric Tailgate with Programmable Opening Height
- e-tron Services
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Exit Warnings System
- Electronic Wheel-selective Torque Control
- First Aid Kit
- Front Centre Armrest - Adjustable
- Following Distance Indicator
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear - Contrast Stitching
- Frameless Rear View Mirror
- Heated Front Seats
- Headrests Integrated - Front Seats
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Head Up Display
- Handwriting Recognition
- Headlight Washer System
- Instrument Cluster Display - 12.3 Inch
- Instrument Cluster - Configurable
- Integrated Infotainment System
- Inlays - Aluminium
- Engine Immobiliser
- Infotainment Pack
- Intersection Crossing Assist
- Kerb View Function
- Leather Accented Centre Console
- Leather Accented Door Armrest/s
- Leather Appointed Dashboard
- Light & Rain Sensor
- Luggage Compartment Nets
- LED Cornering Lights
- LED Matrix Headlights
- LED Turning Lights
- Lane Guidance Assist
- Lithium-ion Battery
- Leather Sports Steering Wheel
- Live Traffic Monitoring
- Leather Upholstery
- Loose Wheel Detection
- Multi-function Sports Steering Wheel
- Motorway Light Function
- Multi-media Interface
- MMI Touch Control Panel
- Music Interface
- Navigation System
- Navigation Plus
- Orange Brake Calipers
- Park Assist Plus
- Preventative Closing of Windows & Sunroof
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Predictive Efficiency Assist
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power front seats
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power Lumbar Support Driver 4-way
- Positioning Lights LED
- Power Lumbar Support Passenger 4-way
- Plug Type 2 CCS (up to AC 11kW / DC 150kW)
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Power Mirrors With Memory
- Pre-sense City
- Pre-sense - Rear
- Pre-sense - Front
- Passenger Seat Height Adjustable
- Roadside Assist Support Package
- Rear Centre Armrest with Cup Holders
- Remote Charging
- Remote Climate Control
- Roof Rails - Aluminium Finish
- Remote Locking/Unlocking
- Rear Privacy Glass - Rear & Side Windows
- Rear Spoiler Tailgate Mounted
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags - 2nd Row Seats side
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Side Assist
- Seatbelt Buckles - Illuminated
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Supply Cable for Domestic Electrical Socket
- Supply Cable for Industrial Electrical Socket
- Surround Camera System
- Security Services
- Special Identifying Badging
- S Line Bumpers - Front & Rear
- S Line Body Styling
- Storage & Luggage Compartment Package
- S Line Front Grille
- S Line Rear Spoiler
- S Line Side Sills
- Smartphone Interface
- Sports Seats - Front
- Sports Wheels
- Panoramic Sunroof - Glass
- Sound System with 16 Speakers
- Stainless Steel Loading Sill Protector
- Styling Pack
- Subwoofer & Amplifier
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Tow Hitch Receiver Provision
- Traffic Jam Assist
- Touch Control Panel with Haptic Feedback
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Turn Assist
- Torque Vectoring Control
- USB Input Socket
- USB Charging Port/s - Rear
- Virtual Cockpit Plus
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
- Wireless Apple Car Play
- Wheel Finish - Gloss
- Warning Triangle
Optional Extras
- 22 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,600
- Charging Package 22kW AC - $6,900
- Carbon Square Decorative Inserts - $1,850
- Exterior Pack - Black - Includes Black Mirror Caps - $1,600
- Metallic Paint
- Power Door Closing - $1,500
- Pearl Effect Paint
- Roof Rails - Black Finish
- Sensory Package - $9,600
- Solid Paint
- Virtual Exterior Mirrors - $3,500
Current Audi E-Tron pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|GT Quattro 4D Coupe
|Electric, 2 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$178,875
|Rs GT Quattro 4D Coupe
|Electric, 2 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$246,875
|GT Quattro 4D Coupe
|Electric, 2 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$182,400
|Rs GT Quattro 4D Coupe
|Electric, 2 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$251,100
|GT Quattro 4D Coupe
|Electric, 2 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$159,600
|Rs GT Quattro 4D Coupe
|Electric, 2 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$219,700