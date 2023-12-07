Specifications for the 2021 Audi Q3 35 TFSI. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2021 Audi Q3 35 TFSI F3 My21 1.4L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Tracking Front
|1582 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1585 mm
|Ground Clearance
|191 mm
|Wheelbase
|2677 mm
|Height
|1640 mm
|Length
|4485 mm
|Width
|1849 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1545 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2055 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1800 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|510 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|58 L
|CO2 Emissions
|164 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.2 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|134 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|212 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|164 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5000
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|250 Nm
|Makimum Power
|110 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/55 R18
|Rear Tyre
|235/55 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7X18
|Rear Rim Size
|7X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|4 Links
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wauzzzf31K1000697
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Attention Assist
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Apple Car Play
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Adjustable Front Seats - Manual
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Audi Pre-sense
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Android Auto
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Bench Seat Rear
- Curtain Airbags
- Centre Console Storage
- Cloth Headlining
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Connect Plus
- Cyclist Recognition
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Door Handle Courtesy Lights
- Door Courtesy Lights
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Control
- Extra USB Socket/s
- First Aid Kit
- Front Centre Armrest
- Forward Collision Mitigation
- Front Footwell Lights
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Google Services
- Inlays
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Navigation System
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Rain Sensor
- Rear Air Vents
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Rear Footwell Lights
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Selective Catalytic Reduction
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Smartphone Pack
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Traffic Jam Assist
- Tyre Pressure Loss Warning System
- Torque Vectoring Control
- Virtual Cockpit
- Voice Recognition System
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wireless Phone Charge
- Warning Triangle
Optional Extras
- Ambient Interior LED Lighting Package - $650
- Comfort Pack - $2,600
- Exterior Pack - Black - $1,000
- Heated Front Seats - $600
- Metallic Paint - $1,250
- Park Pack - $900
- Solid Paint
- Solid Paint Special - $600
- Style Pack 1 - $1,950
- Style Pack 2 - $1,950
- Sunroof - Panoramic/Tinted/Electric Sun Shade - $2,250
Current Audi Q3 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|35 TFSI Dynamic Black 4D Wagon
|1.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$57,950
|35 TFSI Dynamic Black 4D Sportback
|1.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic Stept, FWD
|$60,750
|35 TFSI S Line 4D Sportback
|1.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic Stept, FWD
|$54,100
|35 TFSI 4D Wagon
|1.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$50,600
|40 TFSI Quattro 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$58,400
|40 TFSI Quattro S Line 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$64,200
|40 TFSI Quattro S Line 4D Sportback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$66,600
|35 TFSI S Line 4D Sportback
|1.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic Stept, FWD
|$58,200
|35 TFSI 4D Wagon
|1.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$54,600
|40 TFSI Quattro 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$62,800
|40 TFSI Quattro S Line 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$68,400
|40 TFSI Quattro S Line 4D Sportback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$70,800
|35 TFSI S Line 4D Sportback
|1.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic Stept, FWD
|$57,000
|35 TFSI 4D Wagon
|1.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$53,500
|40 TFSI Quattro 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$61,500
|40 TFSI Quattro S Line 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$67,000
|40 TFSI Quattro S Line 4D Sportback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$69,400