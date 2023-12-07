Specifications for the 2021 Audi R8 V10 Spyder RWD. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2021 Audi R8 V10 Spyder RWD 4S My21 5.2L Petrol 2D Roadster
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto S-Tronic
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1647 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1607 mm
|Ground Clearance
|110 mm
|Wheelbase
|2650 mm
|Height
|1252 mm
|Length
|4429 mm
|Width
|1940 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1695 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1999 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|83 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|284 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|12.2 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|201 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|428 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|284 g/km
|Engine
|Direct Fuel Inj
|Power RPM
|7800
|Torque RPM
|6500
|Maxiumum Torque
|540 Nm
|Makimum Power
|397 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/30 Zr20
|Rear Tyre
|305/30 Zr20
|Front Rim Size
|8.5Jx20
|Rear Rim Size
|11Jx20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Double Wishbone
|Rear Suspension
|Double Wishbone
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Under Driver Seat On Floor
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Centre B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wuazzzfx5J7900040
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports From 200K
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 356mm Rear Brakes
- 365mm Front Brakes
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Aluminium/Carbon Fibre Frame
- Apple Car Play
- Automatic Deploying Rear Spoiler
- Audi Drive Select
- Auto/Intelligent Speed Limiter
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- Android Auto
- Audio Streaming
- Auxiliary Input Socket
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Black Headliner
- Black Side Blades
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Black Tailpipes
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- CD/DVD Player
- Cloth Headlining
- Convenience Key
- Compatible Apps
- Collapsible Steering Column
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Digital Amplifier
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Display Screen 12.3 Inch
- Dual Exhaust Tips
- Dynamic Indicators
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Exterior Mirrors with Indicators
- Electromechanical Park Brake
- Electromechanical Power Steering
- Exterior Mirror - Reverse Tilt on Passenger Side
- Exterior Pack - Gloss Black
- Electronic Stability Control
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Full Leather Interior - Nappa Leather
- Gloss Black Front Spoiler
- Gloss Black Inserts - Side Sill
- Gloss Black Insert - Rear Diffuser
- High Beam Assist
- Heated Front Seats
- Interior Lighting Pack
- Inlays - Black
- Engine Immobiliser
- Kerb View Mirror - Left Hand Side
- LED Auxiliary Light Units
- Light & Rain Sensor
- LCD Display
- LED Indicators
- LED Interior Lighting
- Laserlight LED Headlights
- Lumbar Support Both Front Seats
- Live Traffic Monitoring
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel Plus
- Multi-media Interface
- MMI Radio
- Multi-media System with 12.3 inch Touch Screen
- MMI Touch Control Panel
- Music Interface
- Nappa Leather
- Navigation System
- Navigation Plus
- Park Assist Plus
- Phone Box Light
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Powered Sports Seats
- Red Brake Calipers
- Rollover Protection System
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Sports Exhaust System
- Sports Mode
- Smartphone Interface
- Sound System with 13 Speakers
- Start/Stop Button
- Premium Sound System
- Sports Steering Wheel - Leather
- Steel Brakes
- Sill Trims - Aluminium Inlays Illuminated
- Storage Package
- Subwoofer
- RWD Sports Susp - Tuned Spring/Damper Combination
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring Display
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Tyre Temperature Gauge
- USB Input Socket
- Virtual Cockpit
- Voice Recognition System
- Water Repellent Front Glass
Optional Extras
- Alloy Wheels Special 20 Inch
- Black Exterior Mirrors
- Black Badges Plus Air Outlets & Windscreen Frame - $2,900
- Ceramic Brakes with Painted Caliper - $21,400
- Crystal Effect Paint - $1,300
- Carbon Fibre Twill - High Gloss - $700
- Carbon Fibre Exterior Pack - $23,800
- Carbon Fibre Interior Pack - $3,800
- Gloss Carbon Exterior Mirrors - $3,200
- Gloss Carbon Side Blades - $5,000
- Gloss Carbon Air Vent Outlets/Eng Compartment Hood - $5,300
- Metallic Paint
- Solid Paint
- Silver Side Blades