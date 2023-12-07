Specifications for the 2021 Audi Rs 3 2.5 TFSI S Tronic. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2021 Audi Rs 3 2.5 TFSI S Tronic 8Y My22 2.5L Petrol 4D Sedan
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto S-Tronic
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1592 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1524 mm
|Ground Clearance
|121 mm
|Wheelbase
|2629 mm
|Height
|1412 mm
|Length
|4524 mm
|Width
|1851 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1575 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|188 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8.2 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|148 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|258 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|188 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5600
|Torque RPM
|2250
|Maxiumum Torque
|500 Nm
|Makimum Power
|294 kW
|Front Tyre
|265/30 R19
|Rear Tyre
|245/35 R19
|Front Rim Size
|9Jx19
|Rear Rim Size
|8Jx19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Independant Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Independent, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Rhs - Front Suspension Tower
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wauzzzgygma000773
|Vehicle Segment
|Small From 40K
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet - Load Area
- Five Seat Interior
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Audi Drive Select
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Automatic Emergency Call (eCall)
- Automatic Hold Function
- Aluminium Look Interior Trim
- Assistance Services
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Android Auto
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- All Weather Light Function
- Black Alloy Wheels
- Brake Calipers with Logo
- Black Headliner
- Black Window Surrounds - Exterior
- Configurable Ambient Interior Lighting
- Car Finder with Remote Signal
- Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Cloth Headlining
- Colour Interior Lighting Package
- Convenience Key - Full Keyless Entry & Start
- Connect Plus
- Cross Traffic Assist - Rear
- Cyclist Recognition
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Digital Instrument Cluster
- Digital Light
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dual Exhaust Tips
- Dynamic Indicators - Front
- Dynamic Indicators - Rear
- Emergency Assist
- Electronic Damper Control
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Embossed Headrests
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Electronic Stability Control
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Exit Warnings System
- Exterior Pack - Black
- Front Bumper Special
- Front Centre Armrest
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear - Contrast Stitching
- Frameless Rear View Mirror
- Fully Variable Quattro Drive
- Fully Variable Torque Split
- Gloss Black Exterior Mirrors
- Gloss Black Insert - Rear Diffuser
- Google Services
- Head Airbags - 2nd Row Seats (side)
- Head Airbags - Front Seats (side)
- Heated Front Seats
- Headrests Integrated - Front Seats
- Head Up Display
- Headlight Washer System
- Instrument Cluster Display - 12.3 Inch
- Instrument Cluster - Configurable
- Interior Elements in Leatherette
- Inlays - Carbon
- Engine Immobiliser
- Individual Mode
- Infotainment Pack
- Luggage Compartment Nets
- Lane Change Warning
- LED Indicators
- LED Matrix Headlights
- Leather Sports Steering Wheel
- Live Traffic Monitoring
- Leather Upholstery - Decor Stitching
- Multi-function Steering Wheel Plus
- Multi-function Sports Steering Wheel
- Motorway Light Function
- Multi-media Interface
- Multi-media System with 7 inch Touch Screen
- Massage Seats Front
- MMI Touch Control Panel
- Music Interface
- Nappa Leather Upholstery
- Navigation System
- Park Assist
- Power Boot Lid Open with Gesture Control
- Phone Box Light
- Preventative Closing of Windows & Sunroof
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Performance Mode
- Power front seats
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power Lumbar Support Driver 4-way
- Power Lumbar Support Passenger 4-way
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Power Mirrors With Memory
- Pre-sense Basic
- Pre-sense - Front
- Parking System Plus
- Roadside Assist Support Package
- Red Brake Calipers
- Rear Bumper Special
- Rear Centre Armrest with Cup Holders
- Rear Lights - LED
- Remote Locking/Unlocking
- Rear Privacy Glass - Rear & Side Windows
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Surround Camera System
- Security Services
- 40/20/40 folding rear seats with centre armrest
- Special Identifying Badging
- Storage & Luggage Compartment Package
- Smartphone Interface
- Storage Nets - Back of Front Seats
- Sports Seats - Front
- Sound System with 15 Speakers
- Premium Sound System
- Stainless Steel Pedals
- Styling Pack
- Subwoofer & Amplifier
- Sports Suspension
- Sliding Window in Load Compartment - Left
- Traffic Jam Assist
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Torque Rear Mode
- Tyre Repair Kit
- USB Input Socket
- Virtual Cockpit Plus
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
- Wireless Apple Car Play
- Wheel Finish - Matte
- Wireless Phone Charge
Optional Extras
- Aluminium Styling Pack - $2,000
- Alloy Wheels Special 19 Inch - $500
- Carbon Fibre Pack - $6,300
- Inlay & Accent Surfaces in Carbon Matte - $1,900
- Metallic Paint
- Pearl Effect Paint
- RS Design Package with Painted Brake Calipers - $13,000
- RS Design Pack - $2,150
- Solid Paint
- Panoramic Sunroof - Glass - $2,600
Current Audi Rs 3 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|2.5 TFSI S Tronic 4D Sedan
|2.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$99,300
|2.5 TFSI S Tronic 4D Sportback
|2.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$96,800
|2.5 TFSI S Tronic 4D Sedan
|2.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$95,800
|2.5 TFSI S Tronic 4D Sportback
|2.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$93,400