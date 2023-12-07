Specifications for the 2021 Audi Rs 6 Avant 4.0 TFSI Quattro Mhev. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2021 Audi Rs 6 Avant 4.0 TFSI Quattro Mhev 4A My22 4.0L Hybrid 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic Tiptr
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1669 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1653 mm
|Ground Clearance
|133 mm
|Wheelbase
|2934 mm
|Height
|1497 mm
|Length
|4995 mm
|Width
|1951 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2075 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2100 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|73 L
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|CO2 Emissions
|268 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded/Electric
|Fuel Economy City
|11.7 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|208 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|372 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|268 g/km
|Engine
|Twin Turbo Dir F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|2050
|Maxiumum Torque
|800 Nm
|Makimum Power
|441 kW
|Front Tyre
|285/30 Zr22
|Rear Tyre
|285/30 Zr22
|Front Rim Size
|10.5Jx22
|Rear Rim Size
|10.5Jx22
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Air Suspension
|Rear Suspension
|Air Suspension
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
VIN Number
|Vehicle Segment
|Large From 70K
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 3D Sound System 4 (SS16 & SUBW & DAMP)
- 3D View
- Four Wheel Steer
- Climate Control - 4 Zone
- Attention Assist
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Active Bonnet
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Audi Drive Select
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Automatic Emergency Call (eCall)
- Automatic Entry & Exit Function
- Acoustic Glass - Front
- Ambient Interior LED Lighting Package
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Active Lane Assist
- Aluminium Look Interior Elements
- Air Quality Package
- Air Suspension & Adaptive Damping System
- Assistance Pack
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- Android Auto
- 22 Inch Alloy Wheels
- All Weather Light Function
- Brake Assist
- Black Exterior Highlights
- Black Exterior Mirrors
- Black Headliner
- Blind Spot Warning
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Black Tailpipes
- Black Window Surrounds
- Cabin Air Ionisation
- Configurable Ambient Interior Lighting
- Car Finder with Remote Signal
- Control Buttons Black Glass Look
- Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Cargo Net on Floor
- Cloth Headlining
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Centre Instrument Display - LED Lighting
- Convenience Key
- Collision Avoidance System
- Connect Plus
- Cargo/Luggage Area Rails System
- Contrast Stitching
- Cross Traffic Assist - Rear
- Cyclist Recognition
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Digital Amplifier
- Damper Control - Variable
- Door Handle Courtesy Lights
- Dynamic Steering
- Display Screen 12.3 Inch
- Display Screen 8.6 Inch
- Dynamic Indicators - Front
- Dynamic Indicators - Rear
- Embossed Centre Console Armrests
- Electronic Control Suspension
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Embossed Headrests
- Embossed Seats
- Electromechanical Park Brake
- Exterior Mirror - Reverse Tilt on Passenger Side
- Entrance Lighting
- Electronic Stability Control
- Electric Seat Height Adjustment
- Electric Tailgate Closure with Gesture Control
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Exit Warnings System
- Electronic Wheel-selective Torque Control
- Exterior Pack - Black
- First Aid Kit
- Front Centre Armrest - Adjustable
- Forward Collision Mitigation
- Following Distance Indicator
- Google Services
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- HD Matrix Headlights with Laser Light
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- Headrests Integrated - Front Seats
- Headrests Integrated - Rear Seats
- High Performance Braking System
- Head Up Display
- High Visibility Vest/s
- Heated Washer Jets - Exterior Mirrors
- Handwriting Recognition
- Instrument Cluster - Configurable
- Illuminated Door Trim - Front
- Illuminated Door Trim - Rear
- Inlays - Aluminium
- Engine Immobiliser
- Infotainment Pack
- Intersection Crossing Assist
- Junction Light Function
- Keyless Entry & Start
- Kerb View Function
- Lane Assist
- Leather Armrest - Front
- Light & Rain Sensor
- Leather Console
- Leather Dashboard
- Lights on Exterior Door Handles
- Leather Door Rails
- Leather Door Armrests
- LED Indicators
- LED Interior Lighting
- LED Matrix Headlights
- Leather Pack
- LED Position Lights
- Live Traffic Monitoring
- Leather Upholstery
- Loose Wheel Detection
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Sports Steering Wheel
- Motorway Light Function
- Multi-media Interface
- Multi-media System with 10.1 inch Touch Screen
- MMI Touch Control Panel
- Music Interface
- Navigation System
- Navigation Plus
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Phone Box Light
- Preventative Closing of Windows & Sunroof
- Power Door Closing
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Predictive Efficiency Assist
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power front seats
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power Lumbar Support Front Seats
- Pwr Mirror Dimming, Fold & Heated
- Powered Panoramic Sunroof
- Power Steering Column with Memory
- Pre-sense - Rear
- Power Steering Variable
- Parking System plus Fr & R with Visual Display
- Quattro Sport Differential
- Roadside Assist Support Package
- Rear Air Vents
- Red Brake Calipers
- Rear Footwell Lights - LED
- Roof Rails - Black Finish
- Remote Locking/Unlocking
- Rear Privacy Glass - Rear & Side Windows
- RS1 Mode
- RS2 Mode
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags - 2nd Row Seats side
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Side Assist
- Seatbelt Buckles - Illuminated
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Surround Camera System
- Security Pack
- Sports Exhaust System
- Smartphone Interface
- Sport Seats
- Panoramic Sunroof with Power Blind
- Sound System with 16 Speakers
- Sports Steering Wheel - Flat-bottomed
- Sports Steering Wheel - Leather
- Sill Trims - Aluminium Inlays Illuminated
- Storage Package
- Subwoofer
- Tailgate Height - Programable
- Traffic Jam Assist
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Tyre Repair Kit
- Touchscreen Display - Rear
- Turn Assist
- USB Input Socket
- Virtual Cockpit
- Voice Recognition System
- Wireless Device Charger
- Warning Triangle
Optional Extras
- Aluminium Styling Pack
- Alloy Wheels Special 22 Inch
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Black Badges - $700
- Carbon & Black Styling Package - $8,700
- CD/DVD Player - $350
- Crystal Effect Paint - $1,400
- Cargo/Lugg Area Rails System & Load Securing Kit - $455
- Carbon Twill Inlays - $1,700
- Delete Sunroof
- Dynamic Pack Plus - Blue Calipers - $19,500
- Dynamic Pack Plus - Grey Calipers - $19,500
- Dynamic Pack Plus - Red Calipers - $19,500
- Digital TV - $2,600
- Exclusive Paint - $4,500
- Exclusive Matte Effect Paint - $11,500
- Headlining Special
- Heated Rear Seats - Outer - $900
- Inlays - Wood - $750
- Metallic Paint
- Night View Assist - $4,750
- Pearl Effect Paint
- RS Design Pack - $2,900
- Sensory Package - $11,000
- Solid Paint
- Sport Suspension Plus with Dynamic Ride Control - $2,850
Current Audi Rs 6 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Avant 4.0 TFSI Quattro Mhev 4D Wagon
|4.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$239,969
|Avant 4.0 TFSI Quattro Mhev 4D Wagon
|4.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$251,000
|Avant 4.0 TFSI Quattro Mhev 4D Wagon
|4.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$219,600