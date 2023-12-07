WhichCar
2021 Audi Rs 7 4.0 TFSI Quattro Mhev 4K My22 4.0L Hybrid 4D Sportback

2021 Audi Rs 7 4.0 TFSI Quattro Mhev 4K My22 4.0L Hybrid 4D Sportback details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Hybrid
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2021 Audi Rs 7 4.0 TFSI Quattro Mhev. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1669 mm
Tracking Rear 1653 mm
Ground Clearance 133 mm
Wheelbase 2934 mm
Height 1434 mm
Length 5009 mm
Width 1950 mm
Kerb Weight 2140 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2065 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2100 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 73 L
Fuel Hybrid
CO2 Emissions 265 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded/Electric
Fuel Economy City 11.6 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 204 g/km
CO2 Urban 371 g/km
CO2 Combined 265 g/km

Engine
Engine Twin Turbo Dir F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 2050
Maxiumum Torque 800 Nm
Makimum Power 441 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 285/30 Zr22
Rear Tyre 285/30 Zr22
Front Rim Size 10.5Jx22
Rear Rim Size 10.5Jx22

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Air Suspension
Rear Suspension Air Suspension

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
VIN Number Wuazzzf2Xln900022
Vehicle Segment Large From 70K
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Audi Rs 7 pricing and specs

4.0 TFSI Quattro Mhev 4D Sportback 4.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $246,969
4.0 TFSI Quattro Mhev 4D Sportback 4.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $255,800
4.0 TFSI Quattro Mhev 4D Sportback 4.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $223,800