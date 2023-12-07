Specifications for the 2021 Audi Rs Q8 TFSI Quattro Mhev. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2021 Audi Rs Q8 TFSI Quattro Mhev 4M My21 4.0L Hybrid 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic Tiptr
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1698 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1706 mm
|Ground Clearance
|212 mm
|Wheelbase
|2998 mm
|Height
|1751 mm
|Length
|5012 mm
|Width
|1998 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2315 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|85 L
|CO2 Emissions
|276 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded/Electric
|Fuel Economy City
|12.1 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|211 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|388 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|276 g/km
|Engine
|Twin Turbo Dir F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|2200
|Maxiumum Torque
|800 Nm
|Makimum Power
|441 kW
|Front Tyre
|295/35 R23
|Rear Tyre
|295/35 R23
|Front Rim Size
|10.5Jx23
|Rear Rim Size
|10.5Jx23
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Air Suspension, Anti Roll Bar, Multi-Link System
|Rear Suspension
|Air Suspension, Anti Roll Bar, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Under Driver Seat On Floor
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wuazzzf12Ld123456
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 3D Sound System 5 (SS17 & SUBW & DAMP)
- Four Wheel Steer
- Climate Control - 4 Zone
- Attention Assist
- Active Anti Roll Stabilisation
- Adaptive Air Suspension Sport
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Damping Control
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Automatic Dynamic Headlight Range Control
- Adaptive Drive Assist
- Audi Drive Select
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Automatic Emergency Call (eCall)
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Active Lane Assist
- Air Quality Package
- Assistance Pack
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- Android Auto
- All Weather Light Function
- Brake Assist
- Black Exhaust Finisher
- Black Buttons
- Black Headliner
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Blind Spot Warning
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Black Tailpipes
- Cabin Air Ionisation
- Configurable Ambient Interior Lighting
- Car Finder with Remote Signal
- Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Cargo Cover - Electric
- Cloth Headlining
- Centre Instrument Display - LED Lighting
- Convenience Key
- Collision Avoidance System
- Connect Plus
- Cross Traffic Assist - Rear
- Cyclist Recognition
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Digital Amplifier
- Door Handle Courtesy Lights
- Digital Instrument Cluster
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dynamic Steering
- Display Screen 12.3 Inch
- Display Screen 8.6 Inch
- Dynamic Indicators - Front
- Dynamic Indicators - Rear
- Electronic Air Suspension
- Easy Access System - Steering Wheel Only
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Extended Leather Pack
- Embossed Seats
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Electromechanical Park Brake
- Entrance Lighting
- Electronic Stability Control
- Electric Seat Height Adjustment
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Exit Warnings System
- Electronic Wheel-selective Torque Control
- Exterior Pack - Black
- First Aid Kit
- Front Centre Armrest - Adjustable
- Forward Collision Mitigation
- Following Distance Indicator
- Front Footwell Lights - LED
- Gloss Black Exterior Mirrors
- Google Services
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- HD Matrix Headlights
- Heated Front & Rear Seats
- Hill Holder
- Headrests Integrated - Front Seats
- High Performance Brakes
- Headlight Range Adjustment
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Head Up Display
- High Visibility Vest/s
- Heated Washer Jets - Exterior Mirrors
- Handwriting Recognition
- Instrument Cluster - Configurable
- Illuminated Door Sill Panels
- Illuminated Door Trim - Front
- Illuminated Door Trim - Rear
- Inlays - Aluminium
- Engine Immobiliser
- Infotainment Pack
- Intersection Crossing Assist
- Keyless Entry & Start
- Kerb View Function
- Kerb View Mirror - Left Hand Side
- Leather Armrest - Front
- Light & Rain Sensor
- Leather Console
- Leather Dashboard
- Lights on Exterior Door Handles
- Leather Door Rails
- Leather Door Armrests
- LED Headlights
- LED Cornering Lights
- LED Indicators
- LED Interior Lighting
- Lane Guidance Assist
- Leather Headrests
- LED Position Lights
- Live Traffic Monitoring
- Leather Upholstery
- Loose Wheel Detection
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Sports Steering Wheel
- Motorway Light Function
- Multi-media Interface
- Multi-media System with 10.1 inch Touch Screen
- Manual Sunblind - Rear Window
- MMI Touch Control Panel
- Music Interface
- Nappa Leather
- Navigation System
- Navigation Plus
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Phone Box Light
- Preventative Closing of Windows & Sunroof
- Power Door Closing
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Power Lumbar Support Driver Seat
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Predictive Efficiency Assist
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power front seats
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Power Mirrors With Memory
- Powered Panoramic Sunroof
- Power Sunblind - Rear Side Windows
- Power Steering Column with Memory
- Pre-sense - Rear
- Pre-sense - Front
- Power Steering Variable
- Parking System plus Fr & R with Visual Display
- Power Tailgate
- Quattro Sport Differential
- Roadside Assist Support Package
- Rear Air Vents
- Rear Footwell Lights - LED
- Remote Locking/Unlocking
- Rear Privacy Glass - Rear & Side Windows
- RS1 Mode
- RS2 Mode
- Rear Spoiler Tailgate Mounted
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags - 2nd Row Seats side
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Side Air Intakes
- Side Assist
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Surround Camera System
- Security Pack
- Sports Exhaust System
- Self-locking Centre Differential
- Automatic/Self levelling Suspension
- Smartphone Interface
- Sport Differential Rear Axle
- Sports Seats - Front
- Panoramic Sunroof with Power Blind
- Panoramic Sunroof - Dual Pane
- Sound System with 17 Speakers
- Sports Steering Wheel - Flat-bottomed
- Sports Steering Wheel - Leather
- Sill Trims - Aluminium Inlays
- Styling Pack
- Subwoofer
- Tailgate Height - Programable
- Tinted Headlights
- Tow Hitch Receiver Provision
- Traffic Jam Assist
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Tyre Repair Kit
- Touchscreen Display - Rear
- Turn Assist
- USB Input Socket
- Virtual Cockpit
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Voice Recognition System
- Wireless Device Charger
- Warning Triangle
Optional Extras
- Aluminium Styling Pack
- Black Badges - $700
- Carbon & Black Styling Package - $9,100
- Carbon Twill Inlays - $2,300
- Dynamic Pack Plus - Blue Calipers - $19,500
- Dynamic Pack Plus - Grey Calipers - $19,500
- Dynamic Pack Plus - Red Calipers - $19,500
- Metallic Paint
- Night View Assist - $4,900
- Pearl Effect Paint
- Roof Rails - Aluminium Finish - $900
- Roof Rails - Black Finish - $900
- RS Design Pack - $2,900
- Sensory Package - $9,700
- Solid Paint
- Towbar System - $1,500
Current Audi Rs Q8 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|4.0 TFSI Quattro Mhev 4D Wagon
|4.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$219,069