Specifications for the 2021 Audi S4 Avant 3.0 TFSI Quattro. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2021 Audi S4 Avant 3.0 TFSI Quattro 8W My22 3.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic Tiptr
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1565 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1558 mm
|Ground Clearance
|117 mm
|Wheelbase
|2831 mm
|Height
|1439 mm
|Length
|4770 mm
|Width
|1847 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1750 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1900 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|58 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|201 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8.8 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|161 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|271 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|201 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5400
|Torque RPM
|1370
|Maxiumum Torque
|500 Nm
|Makimum Power
|260 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/35 R19
|Rear Tyre
|245/35 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8.5Jx19
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5Jx19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Multi-Link System
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wauzzzf42La000721
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium From 60K
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 330mm Rear Brakes
- 350mm Front Brakes
- 3D Sound System - Premium
- Climate Control - 3 Zone
- Attention Assist
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Active Bonnet
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Cruise Control incl Traffic Jam Assist
- Automatic Dynamic Headlight Range Control
- Audi Drive Select
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Automatic Emergency Call (eCall)
- Auto/Intelligent Speed Limiter
- Active Lane Assist
- Active Lane Change Assist
- Audi Pre-sense
- Assistance Services
- Aluminium Surround - Exterior Windows
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Android Auto
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- All Weather Light Function
- Brake Assist
- Black Headliner
- Bucket Front Seats
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Configurable Ambient Interior Lighting
- Car Finder with Remote Signal
- Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Colour Digital Instrument Display
- Comfort Front Centre Armrest
- Cloth Headlining
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Cup Holders - Rear Seats
- Convenience Key
- Collision Avoidance System
- Connect Plus
- Cross Traffic Assist - Rear
- Cyclist Recognition
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Digital Amplifier
- Dynamic Damper/Damping Control
- Door Handle Courtesy Lights
- Digital Instrument Cluster
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Display Screen 12.3 Inch
- Door Sill Finishers - Embossed/Personalised
- Dynamic Indicators - Rear
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Exterior Mirrors - Aluminium Look
- Embossed Seats
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Electromechanical Park Brake
- Exterior Pack - High Gloss
- Electronic Stability Control
- Extended Upholstery Package
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Exit Warnings System
- Electronic Wheel-selective Torque Control
- First Aid Kit
- Front Centre Armrest - Adjustable
- Forward Collision Mitigation
- Following Distance Indicator
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Gloss Black Interior Accents
- Gesture Control
- Google Services
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- Head Up Display
- High Visibility Vest/s
- Handwriting Recognition
- Instrument Cluster - Configurable
- Interior Lighting Pack - Colour
- Inlays - Aluminium
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Start
- Kerb View Mirror - Left Hand Side
- Light & Rain Sensor
- Luggage Compartment Nets
- Lane Change Warning
- LED Headlights
- LED Cornering Lights
- LED Indicators
- LED Turning Lights
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- LED Position Lights
- Lumbar Support Both Front Seats
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Steering Wheel Plus
- Multi-media Interface
- Multi-media System with 10.1 inch Touch Screen
- Massage Seats Front
- Music Interface
- Nappa Leather Upholstery
- Navigation System
- Navigation Plus
- Park Assist
- Phone Box Light
- Preventative Closing of Windows & Sunroof
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Predictive Efficiency Assist
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Power Mirrors With Memory
- Pre-sense - Rear
- Power Sunroof & Side Front AirBags
- Parking System plus Fr & R with Visual Display
- Power Tailgate
- Roadside Assist Support Package
- Red Brake Calipers
- Roof Rails
- Remote Locking/Unlocking
- Rear Privacy Glass - Rear & Side Windows
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags - 2nd Row Seats side
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Side Assist
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Storage Compartment Drivers Side
- Surround Camera System
- Security Pack
- 40/20/40 folding rear seats with centre armrest
- Storage Nets - Back of Front Seats
- Sound System with 19 Speakers
- S Suspension with Adaptive Damper Control
- Sports Steering Wheel - Flat-bottomed
- Stainless Steel Footrest
- S Sport Front Seats
- Stainless Steel Pedals
- Sill Trims - Aluminium Inlays Illuminated
- Storage Package
- Subwoofer
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Tyre Pressure Indicator
- Turn Assist
- USB Input Socket
- Virtual Cockpit
- Voice Recognition System
- Wireless Device Charger
- Warning Triangle
Optional Extras
- 19 inch Sport Wheels - 5 V-Spoke Titanium Look
- Alloy Wheels Special 19 Inch
- Cargo/Lugg Area Rails System & Load Securing Kit - $455
- Dynamic Steering - $2,275
- Exterior Pack - Gloss Black - Incl Blk Mirror Caps - $1,495
- Exclusive Paint - $3,600
- Heated Front & Rear Seats - $900
- Inlays - Black - $520
- Inlays - Carbon - $1,040
- Matrix Headlights with Headlight Washers - $1,040
- Metallic Paint
- Manual Sunblinds - Rear Side Windows - $390
- Paint Colour Special
- Pearl Effect Paint
- Powered Panoramic Sunroof - Glass - $3,021
- Quattro Sport Differential - $2,990
- Solid Paint
Current Audi S4 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|3.0 TFSI Quattro 4D Sedan
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$104,669
|Avant 3.0 TFSI Quattro 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$107,169
|3.0 TFSI Quattro 4D Sedan
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$111,800
|Avant 3.0 TFSI Quattro 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$114,300
|3.0 TFSI Quattro 4D Sedan
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$107,300
|Avant 3.0 TFSI Quattro 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$109,700